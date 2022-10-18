https://sputniknews.com/20221018/at-least-8-dead-5-injured-in-explosion-in-somalias-capital-reports-say-1102002287.html
At Least 8 Dead, 5 Injured in Explosion in Somalia's Capital, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least eight people died and five others were injured in an explosion in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, local media reported on Tuesday.
An improvised explosive device went off on a busy street on Monday evening
, killing and maiming people, Dalsan broadcaster said.
No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far, according to the report.
Al-Shabaab* radical Islamist group affiliated with al-Qaeda* terrorist group has been waging an armed struggle against the government of Somalia and is still controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.