At Least 8 Dead, 5 Injured in Explosion in Somalia's Capital, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least eight people died and five others were injured in an explosion in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, local media reported on Tuesday. 18.10.2022, Sputnik International

An improvised explosive device went off on a busy street on Monday evening, killing and maiming people, Dalsan broadcaster said.No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far, according to the report.Al-Shabaab* radical Islamist group affiliated with al-Qaeda* terrorist group has been waging an armed struggle against the government of Somalia and is still controlling large areas in the southern and central parts of the country.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

