https://sputniknews.com/20221018/as-nations-flee-from-backing-western-sahara-south-africa-reaffirms-support-without-hesitation-1102022790.html

As Nations Flee From Backing Western Sahara, South Africa Reaffirms Support ‘Without Hesitation’

As Nations Flee From Backing Western Sahara, South Africa Reaffirms Support ‘Without Hesitation’

In the last few years, several nations have backtracked their support for the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), the government declared in the... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-18T19:07+0000

2022-10-18T19:07+0000

2022-10-18T19:07+0000

africa

western sahara

south africa

polisario front

cyril ramaphosa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/12/1102021590_0:10:1280:730_1920x0_80_0_0_918ed9626141a33c52f0028584ce1115.jpg

While hosting a visit by Brahim Ghali, leader of the Saharawi liberation group Polisario Front, on Tuesday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said his government supports SADR “without hesitation.""We believe that other struggles are expressed more loudly ... and that is why as South Africans we clearly state that we are firm and unwavering in ... our support for the Sahrawi people," he added.Mathu Joyini, South Africa’s permanent representative at the United Nations, similarly said last week that “the inalienable right of the people of Western Sahara to self-determination and independence is not negotiable.”Anti-Colonial StruggleA former Spanish colony, Western Sahara broke free in 1975 due to anti-colonial resistance by indigenous Saharawi people and the Polisario Front. However, Morocco to the north then seized the land, claiming it was historically a part of Morocco, and Mauritania, to the south, also grabbed large parts of the territory. Polisario fought both groups, forcing Mauritania out and fighting Morocco to a standstill. A United Nations-supervised ceasefire in 1991 created MINURSO, a UN mission to oversee an independence referendum that has never happened.A month later, the United States backtracked on its support for the UN mandate and sided with Morocco’s claims, all as part of a deal to convince Rabat to recognize Israel and normalize relations.As Sputnik has reported, the human rights situation in Western Sahara has deteriorated precipitously since November 2020, although it was already dismal before the war reignited. Human rights defenders have recorded numerous instances of journalists and activists being harassed and assaulted, jailed without reason, besieged in their homes, and protests being suppressed.Keeping to Africa’s Non-Aligned PathSince Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine in February, the US has tried to pressure other nations into condemning the operation and abiding by US sanctions against Moscow. That’s especially true in Africa, where several senior US diplomats have toured in recent months trying to woo countries like South Africa, Rwanda, and Democratic Republic of the Congo away from their neutrality.Ramaphosa reiterated the point during a US visit in September, condemning a sanctions bill being considered by the US Congress that would specifically target African nations for cooperating with Russia. Ramaphosa returned home to deal with an urgent domestic crisis rather than attend the UN General Assembly, but Macky Sall, who is both chairperson of the African Union and the President of Senegal, said in no uncertain terms that the continent “does not want to be the breeding ground of a new Cold War.”While Moscow has never recognized the SADR, it has strongly supported MINURSO. During a meeting last week with Staffan de Mistura, the personal envoy of the UN Secretary General for Western Sahara, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov "stressed the importance of achieving a just, long-term and mutually acceptable solution to the Western Sahara conflict on the basis of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," according to a foreign ministry readout.

western sahara

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

western sahara, south africa, polisario front, cyril ramaphosa