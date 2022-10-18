https://sputniknews.com/20221018/are-liz-truss-days-numbered-as-british-pm--1101961291.html

Are Liz Truss’ Days Numbered as British PM?

Are Liz Truss’ Days Numbered as British PM?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-18T08:42+0000

2022-10-18T08:42+0000

2022-10-18T08:42+0000

fault lines

us

radio

china

ukraine

liz truss

president xijinping

radio sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/11/1101961144_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5d4f7e065df3ece0ba67c33f88917385.png

Are Liz Truss’ days numbered as British PM? On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world, including U.K. lawmakers trying to oust Premier Liz Truss.

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentKJ Noh - Journalist and Political AnalystIn the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed Title 42 and a new migration program targeting Venezuelans with political cartoonist & syndicated columnist Ted Rall.In the second hour, the hosts were joined by veteran war correspondent Elijah Magner to talk about the possible ousting of Premier Liz Truss. She would be the third Prime Minister that has left office since Britain decided to leave the European Union.In the third hour, the hosts were joined by journalist and political analyst KJ Noh to discuss China and US bilateral relations under Xi Jinping’s government.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

us, radio, china, ukraine, liz truss, president xijinping, аудио, radio sputnik