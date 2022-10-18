https://sputniknews.com/20221018/are-liz-truss-days-numbered-as-british-pm--1101961291.html
Are Liz Truss’ Days Numbered as British PM?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world, including U.K. lawmakers trying to oust Premier Liz Truss.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentKJ Noh - Journalist and Political AnalystIn the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed Title 42 and a new migration program targeting Venezuelans with political cartoonist & syndicated columnist Ted Rall.In the second hour, the hosts were joined by veteran war correspondent Elijah Magner to talk about the possible ousting of Premier Liz Truss. She would be the third Prime Minister that has left office since Britain decided to leave the European Union.In the third hour, the hosts were joined by journalist and political analyst KJ Noh to discuss China and US bilateral relations under Xi Jinping's government.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
KJ Noh - Journalist and Political Analyst
In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed Title 42 and a new migration program targeting Venezuelans with political cartoonist & syndicated columnist Ted Rall.
In the second hour, the hosts were joined by veteran war correspondent Elijah Magner to talk about the possible ousting of Premier Liz Truss. She would be the third Prime Minister that has left office since Britain decided to leave the European Union.
In the third hour, the hosts were joined by journalist and political analyst KJ Noh to discuss China and US bilateral relations under Xi Jinping’s government.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik