International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputniknews.com/20221018/are-liz-truss-days-numbered-as-british-pm--1101961291.html
Are Liz Truss’ Days Numbered as British PM?
Are Liz Truss’ Days Numbered as British PM?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-18T08:42+0000
2022-10-18T08:42+0000
fault lines
us
radio
china
ukraine
liz truss
president xijinping
radio sputnik
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/11/1101961144_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5d4f7e065df3ece0ba67c33f88917385.png
Are Liz Truss’ days numbered as British PM?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world, including U.K. lawmakers trying to oust Premier Liz Truss.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist &amp; Syndicated ColumnistElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentKJ Noh - Journalist and Political AnalystIn the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed Title 42 and a new migration program targeting Venezuelans with political cartoonist &amp; syndicated columnist Ted Rall.In the second hour, the hosts were joined by veteran war correspondent Elijah Magner to talk about the possible ousting of Premier Liz Truss. She would be the third Prime Minister that has left office since Britain decided to leave the European Union.In the third hour, the hosts were joined by journalist and political analyst KJ Noh to discuss China and US bilateral relations under Xi Jinping’s government.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/11/1101961144_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2b146b052af7ee619ac7976c17f4fa07.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, radio, china, ukraine, liz truss, president xijinping, аудио, radio sputnik
us, radio, china, ukraine, liz truss, president xijinping, аудио, radio sputnik

Are Liz Truss’ Days Numbered as British PM?

08:42 GMT 18.10.2022
Fault Lines
Are Liz Truss’ days numbered as British PM?
Subscribe
International
India
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world, including UK lawmakers trying to oust Premier Liz Truss.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
KJ Noh - Journalist and Political Analyst
In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed Title 42 and a new migration program targeting Venezuelans with political cartoonist & syndicated columnist Ted Rall.
In the second hour, the hosts were joined by veteran war correspondent Elijah Magner to talk about the possible ousting of Premier Liz Truss. She would be the third Prime Minister that has left office since Britain decided to leave the European Union.
In the third hour, the hosts were joined by journalist and political analyst KJ Noh to discuss China and US bilateral relations under Xi Jinping’s government.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала