'2019 Victory Pushed Me to Get Out of My Comfort Zone', Says India's First Female Formula 4 Driver

'2019 Victory Pushed Me to Get Out of My Comfort Zone', Says India’s First Female Formula 4 Driver

Mira Erda is the first Indian female driver to win in Formula 4 racing. She began car racing at the age of nine and her first professional race was JK Tyre Rotax Max National Karting Championship.At the age of 13 she shifted to racing the Formula LGB class of race cars in 2014 as the youngest female driver, before making her leap to the 2017 JK Euro Series, where she became the first and only Indian woman to participate.In an interview with Sputnik, Mira Erda talked about her journey, challenges and future plans.Sputnik: Can you tell us about your journey and what motivated you to take up motor sports?Mira Erda: The journey started from my father’s go kart [racing] track which he built because he has a passion for speed and motorsports. He started it in 2009 when I was only eight years old. I started driving over there after I saw my brothers driving and having a lot of fun.The first time I ever sat in a go-kart, I was very small and while driving I hit the tyre barriers. I was so scared as the steering wheel hit my stomach and I was like I won’t do it. But when I saw that my brothers were still doing it and continuing to enjoy it, I thought I'd try it again and started learning.My brothers also helped me a lot in learning and getting used to the track. In a few months, I started driving with a lot more confidence and much better.When I turned nine, my father asked me if I wanted to get into professional motorsports. At that time, I had no idea about racing and I only knew that I would get to travel around the world and drive cars. So, we went to see the national karting championship in Pune.There I saw that it’s a male dominated sport, and like other sports there are different categories for males and females. This really excited me a lot more. Sputnik: What challenges did you face during the first years of your career? Did you face any bias, given that motor sport is generally seen as a men’s activity?Mira Erda: When I started in 2010, it was very unconventional to see women driving. Though there were one or two girls who were driving but not a lot of them. As far as any bias or challenge is concerned, I think my parents were asked questions such as why they were spending so much on a girl, she is not meant to be racing, she will get scared etc. Since I was very young, I really didn’t understand what all these comments were. It played well for me as those comments didn’t get into my head and furthermore my parents made sure that I was always motivated enough to go on the track. They provided me with everything and most importantly they taught me that whatever you do, do it as long as you enjoy it.Therefore, I would say that there were comments but once I started winning races they became less frequent. Because people who were commenting saw that I am here to stay. Apart from that, [they saw] I am not really focused on all of that - I am more focused on getting results on the tracks.Sputnik: Do you feel pressured to prove yourself being the only female racer in the industry?Mira Erda: Not really because if I let the pressure get to me then I wouldn't be able to give my 100 percent on the track. I am here to race for myself. My parents are paying for me to race and get the results for us. Therefore, why let all the pressure of being the best instead just focus on doing what I can do the best.I believe that nobody will always support you. If things go bad, people will start criticizing you. So, for me the opinion of people who really matter to me is important. I have surrounded myself with certain people who always believe in me and it really helps me to cope with the pressure once I am on the track.Sputnik: Fitness in any sport is priority but when it comes to racing it becomes even more important. Can you tell us about your fitness routine?Mira Erda: Fitness is extremely important and when I started racing I was very weak. I had no idea how important fitness is in motorsports. During the first years, I used to get tired easily and by the end of the race, when it’s the most crucial time, other racers used to overtake me.Then I realized that I needed to work hard on myself. I gradually started working out and increasing the levels. Most importantly, motorsport is a very dangerous sport and we have to make sure that the body is capable and strong enough to absorb the impact in case of an accident.Apart from this, mental fitness is also very important in motorsports as one has to be very alert and be able to react quickly. A racer has to focus on the racer in front of him or her and also on the racer trailing behind.Sputnik: In 2019, you became the first Indian woman to win Formula 4 in South East Asia Championship. What changes did this victory brought into your life?Mira Erda: It really gave me a lot more confidence because that was something that I always wanted to do. It was one of my goals that I wanted to win. However, I won in the women's category but I am very happy that I did it at international level.However, it also pushes me more now because I want to win in the common category, not just in a women's category. There were only a few female drivers and all of us were racing together.My target is to win in the common category. The victory in 2019 pushed me to get out of my comfort zone, improve myself as a driver and develop new skills.Sputnik: What are your plans for the future?Mira Erda: For now, at least in the next year, I really want to shift back to international racing. Because of the pandemic, at least two years were wasted and we couldn’t go outside to race.Apart from this, I want to do a few tests for Formula 3 and maybe do a winter series in Formula 3. So, I am hoping that the budget plays well and the plans work out properly.As of now, my goal is to race as long I am able to do it, no matter which category or car. As long as I am racing, I will be at peace.Sputnik: Motor sport involves huge costs. In this regard, do you think it can be pursued by every aspiring racer?Mira Erda: Well, I started at an age when a lot of brands and companies were not interested in motorsports. However, I would say the younger generation who want to pursue motorsports now is much luckier because they have so many more opportunities coming their way to promote motorsports, even in India.The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs in India (FMSCI), the governing body, is trying to promote motorsports at the grassroots level. So, it's giving easier access to people. I think that the aspiring racers will have to dedicate themselves a lot more as opportunities are created for them.However, it will take time. But young kids will be able to pursue careers in motorsports and represent the country on international platforms in time to come.Sputnik: What message would you like to give to the youngsters?Mira Erda: I would say that living a normal life is fine but one should always push oneself out of one's comfort zone. One should not give up - believe in yourself, do whatever you enjoy doing and work hard for it. I think that if you live like this you can one day achieve your desired goal.

