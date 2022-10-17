https://sputniknews.com/20221017/wrongly-logged-stillbirths-indicate-deep-stress-in-nhs-system-academic-warns-1101966458.html

Wrongly Logged Stillbirths Indicate Deep Stress in NHS System, Academic Warns

Wrongly Logged Stillbirths Indicate Deep Stress in NHS System, Academic Warns

Britain's National Health Service (NHS) hospitals reportedly logged baby deaths as stillbirths, The Daily Telegraph has revealed, presuming that they were... 17.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-17T18:45+0000

2022-10-17T18:45+0000

2022-10-17T18:45+0000

opinion & analysis

uk

opinion

national health service (nhs)

tory

uk labour party

energy crisis

inflation

healthcare

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0b/1101727147_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_abc0079c541dbe9e7cfc0c399758cc8c.jpg

Six baby deaths have been wrongly recorded as "stillbirths" by NHS hospitals, with one child having lived for five days, according to The Daily Telegraph. The incidents have triggered fears of potential medical error cover-ups.Pankhania explained that all neonatal deaths, even if it is a minute or an hour or a day, have to be investigated both by the coroner, but also by the maternity committee.Meanwhile, parents of babies wrongly logged as "stillborn" could face financial implications, since they are not eligible for a "statutory bereavement award" – a type of compensation that is available to certain family members when their loved one dies – which amounts to £15,000 ($17,102).The scholar emphasized the necessity of appointing "an independent scrutineer to do a look back and look at the say last year or last two years, stillbirth stroke, neonatal death and see whether they are truly stillbirth or where they are neonatal death.""You could argue that if this has been highlighted in one trust, how do we know that other trusts are not also engaged in what I would say is malpractice," he noted.At the same time, however, the horrendous incidents are yet another indicator of troubles brewing within the NHS, which is overwhelmed and understaffed, according to the academic.This is not the first scandal involving the NHS: earlier this year, an independent investigation revealed that at least 201 babies and nine mothers had died as a result of maternity failings at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust.In a July interview with Sputnik, Pankhania lamented the fact that the NHS in England is facing the biggest personnel shortages in its 74-year history, which could harm and affect the most vulnerable people in the community.On July 25, the cross-party Health and Social Care Committee released a report indicating that the NHS in England is short 12,000 hospital doctors and more than 50,000 nurses and midwives, with hospital waiting lists reaching a record high of nearly 6.5 million in April. According to the study, "an extra 475,000 jobs will be needed in health and an extra 490,000 jobs in social care by the early part of the next decade."Pankhania argued at the time that the NHS problems originated in decades of erroneous policies and experiments conducted by both Tory and Labour governments. He warned that the unfolding energy crisis and inflation could result in healthcare problems piling up across the nation. "What we need is a complete change of government in the United Kingdom," he told Sputnik back in July.

https://sputniknews.com/20220901/nhs-chiefs-fear-energy-crisis-could-see-hospital-services-cut-back-1100259919.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

uk, opinion, national health service (nhs), tory, uk labour party, energy crisis, inflation, healthcare