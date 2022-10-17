https://sputniknews.com/20221017/weeks-ahead-of-fifa-world-cup-in-qatar-neymar-goes-on-fraud-trial-in-barcelona-1101930751.html

Weeks Ahead of FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Neymar Goes on Fraud Trial in Barcelona

This is not the first time Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player Neymar has been accused of tax evasion. In 2016, a Brazilian court found him guilty of fraud and... 17.10.2022, Sputnik International

With the FIFA World Cup in Qatar weeks away, Brazil talisman Neymar went on trial in Barcelona on Monday for alleged irregularities in his switch from childhood club Santos to Barcelona in 2013.Neymar arrived at the Provincial Court of Barcelona on Monday morning after scoring the match-winning goal for PSG against Marseille in a Ligue 1 clash on Sunday.The PSG forward is scheduled to testify in court either on October 21 or a week later, but there's no confirmation just yet about whether he will have to be present in person on these dates.The 30-year-old footballer got involved in the case after DIS, a Brazilian firm that held 40 percent of his sporting rights when he was at Santos, filed a complaint with Spanish authorities in 2015.According to charges leveled at Neymar, DIS alleged that the football star, Barcelona, and Santos conspired together to underreport the true cost of his transfer.In a statement at the time, Barca said that the total cost of Neymar's transfer was €57.1 million.The Catalan club further stated that it paid €40 million to N&N, a company jointly owned by Neymar and his parents, and €17.1 million to Santos. Out of the €17.1 million given to Santos, €6.8 million were transferred to DIS.But prosecutors have pegged the alleged true cost of Neymar's transfer to be close to €83 million.The trial is expected to conclude by the end of this month. If convicted, Neymar faces a two-year prison term in addition to a €10 million penalty. In the event that happens, it would throw his entire World Cup campaign in jeopardy.The biggest football competition on the planet is scheduled to kickstart in Qatar on November 20.

