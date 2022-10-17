https://sputniknews.com/20221017/virginia-police-say-no-ongoing-threat-after-four-people-found-shot-to-death-in-house-1101988623.html
Virginia Police Say ‘No Ongoing Threat’ After Four People Found Shot to Death in House
Virginia Police Say ‘No Ongoing Threat’ After Four People Found Shot to Death in House
While there is no official definition, mass shooting incidents are broadly accepted as referring to shootings with at least three victims. By that criterion... 17.10.2022, Sputnik International
While there is no official definition, mass shooting incidents are broadly accepted as referring to shootings with at least three victims. By that criterion, 531 such shootings have been recorded in the United States so far this year, as of October 14.
Police in Prince William County, Virginia, responded on Monday afternoon to a reported shooting in Dale City, southwest of Washington, DC. Four people were found in different parts of the home, all with apparent gunshot wounds.
Upon arrival at a nearby hospital, all four victims were pronounced dead.
No arrests or suspects were announced, but police said
“the incident appears isolated and there is no threat to the community.” Still, locals reported
seeing several police helicopters engaged in an apparent search of the area from above.
Police gave no further information about the victims, such as if they were related, or what their ages, races, or gender were. There was also no explanation as to how it was determined that there was no threat to the community.
The incident comes a day after a shooting at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, about 80 miles west of Dale City. Police arrested Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming and charged him with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, all in connection with the shooting of eight people that morning at an indoor gathering in an apartment building.
All eight victims were treated at the University of Virginia Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Their ages ranged from 18 to 27.