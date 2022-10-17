https://sputniknews.com/20221017/virginia-police-say-no-ongoing-threat-after-four-people-found-shot-to-death-in-house-1101988623.html

Virginia Police Say ‘No Ongoing Threat’ After Four People Found Shot to Death in House

Virginia Police Say 'No Ongoing Threat' After Four People Found Shot to Death in House

While there is no official definition, mass shooting incidents are broadly accepted as referring to shootings with at least three victims. By that criterion... 17.10.2022, Sputnik International

Police in Prince William County, Virginia, responded on Monday afternoon to a reported shooting in Dale City, southwest of Washington, DC. Four people were found in different parts of the home, all with apparent gunshot wounds.Upon arrival at a nearby hospital, all four victims were pronounced dead.Police gave no further information about the victims, such as if they were related, or what their ages, races, or gender were. There was also no explanation as to how it was determined that there was no threat to the community.

