Video: Haitians Demonstrating Against Henry, US-Canadian 'Invasion' Ignored by Western Media

Video: Haitians Demonstrating Against Henry, US-Canadian ‘Invasion’ Ignored by Western Media

As the United Nations positions for yet another military intervention into Haiti, Western media has ignored the massive demonstrations in the island nation...

Thousands have demonstrated in Haitian cities for months, calling for Henry’s resignation after he arbitrarily rejected the transfer of power to a provisional government and decided to stay in power after his mandate expired in February. Those demonstrations have intensified in recent days after Henry appealed to the international community to help him restore order.According to the protesters, the new intervention is not aimed at suppressing violent criminal gangs or at alleviating other public health issues, such as a cholera outbreak, but rather to keep in power their hand-picked successor to President Jovenel Moise, who was assassinated last year.However, despite the magnitude of these demonstrations, almost no Western media has reported on them, aside from outlets specializing in Haitian news. Instead, they have focused on the drama playing out between Henry’s government, the United Nations, and a group of international diplomats colloquially known as the “Core Group,” which includes the US, European Union, Brazil, and several other countries.Henry Seeks UN HelpHenry’s appeal for international help on October 5 comes after the country’s primary fuel terminal was blockaded by gangs, creating a severe shortage of fuel and related products, such as potable water and food, and hospitals that rely on diesel generators for electricity. On October 10, Henry explicitly asked for troops to be sent to Haiti, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres echoed his calls to the UN Security Council.Henry came to power by a complex sequence of events, which many suspect he played a part in causing to unfold. On July 5, 2021, Moise picked Henry to be the next prime minister, but just three days later, Moise was assassinated in his home by a group of gunmen that included mostly Colombian ex-soldiers, but also two Americans.Formerly a colony of France known as San Domingue, Haiti became independent in 1804 following a massive uprising of African slaves, who established the world’s first Black republic on the model of the French Revolution. However, surrounded by colonial powers whose economies were based on the labor of enslaved Africans, Haiti became a pariah state and remained impoverished and unable to recover from the brutal colonial war that had won its freedom. In the 20th century, the United States invaded Haiti numerous times, occupying the country for many years and installing leaders whose policies suited American businesses.

