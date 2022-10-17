Veteran Actress & Wife of India's Megastar Amitabh Bachchan Faces Backlash for Scoffing at Paparazzi
© AP Photo / Rafiq MaqboolIn this Monday, Nov. 12, 2012 photo, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan pose for photographs during the premiere of the film "Jab Tak Hai Jaan" or "As long as I Am Alive" in Mumbai, India.
© AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
Jaya Bachchan has been known for provoking controversies with her statements and continuous run-ins with the media. In one of such instances, the woman, who is also a federal lawmaker, was roasted last year for losing her temper in the Indian Parliament.
Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan is facing a barrage of criticism on social media after she was seen lashing out at a paparazzi during her appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Sunday.
In a video widely shared online, Jaya, who is also the wife of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, is seen entering the venue of the event with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda when a photographer falls on the ground while clicking them.
Jaya is heard telling him, "serves you right." The actress doesn't stop there as she continues, "I hope you double up and fall."
Jaya Bachchan says “ I hope you fall” to the media and doesn’t realize that the only thing that is falling, is her character #BoycottBollwood pic.twitter.com/ZnmGpNWIvy— Corona Kuti (@CoronaKuti) October 17, 2022
Her comments riled a section of social media users who slammed Bachchan for her intemperate behavior.
"Most bad behavior comes from insecurity, improper upbringing & childhood & false sense of entitlement. Jaya Bachchan proved this yesterday. Presence of her granddaughter Navya or her status as four-time Rajya Sabha MP didn’t deter her from using foul language," a netizen wrote on Twitter.
Another netizen said perhaps some people find it difficult to handle fame.
"... Jaya Bachchan has repeatedly proved this. Being in the Indian Parliament did not stop her from using foul language either. Best the press can do now is actively avoid covering her and her family," another added.
Another one described her as being "so terrible".
"...What a perennially angry, rude & entitled woman!! And yet I know a couple of Blind worshippers who tweet .....Jaya ji you are my idol....on her birthday," the Twitter user commented.
Coming back to her filmography, Jaya has starred in several classic movies of Indian cinema, including Sholay, Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and many others.
She will next be seen in director-producer Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" scheduled to be released next year.