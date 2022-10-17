https://sputniknews.com/20221017/veteran-actress--wife-of-indias-megastar-amitabh-bachchan-faces-backlash-for-scoffing-at-paparazzi-1101917058.html

Veteran Actress & Wife of India's Megastar Amitabh Bachchan Faces Backlash for Scoffing at Paparazzi

Jaya Bachchan has been known for provoking controversies with her statements and continuous run-ins with the media.

Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan is facing a barrage of criticism on social media after she was seen lashing out at a paparazzi during her appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Sunday.In a video widely shared online, Jaya, who is also the wife of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, is seen entering the venue of the event with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda when a photographer falls on the ground while clicking them.Her comments riled a section of social media users who slammed Bachchan for her intemperate behavior.Another netizen said perhaps some people find it difficult to handle fame. Another one described her as being "so terrible"."...What a perennially angry, rude & entitled woman!! And yet I know a couple of Blind worshippers who tweet .....Jaya ji you are my idol....on her birthday," the Twitter user commented.Coming back to her filmography, Jaya has starred in several classic movies of Indian cinema, including Sholay, Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and many others.She will next be seen in director-producer Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" scheduled to be released next year.

