International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221017/us-state-department-in-damage-control-over-bidens-remark-on-pakistans-nukes-1101967324.html
US State Department in Damage Control Over Biden's Remark on Pakistan's Nukes
US State Department in Damage Control Over Biden's Remark on Pakistan's Nukes
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is confident in Pakistan's ability to secure its nuclear weapons, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel... 17.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-17T19:00+0000
2022-10-17T19:00+0000
americas
us
pakistan
joe biden
nuclear weapons
asia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100929797_0:124:3201:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_cf098a1ffc061fc58a2f323d34e8069d.jpg
"The United States is confident of Pakistan's commitment and its ability to secure its nuclear assets," Patel said during a press briefing.President Joe Biden said last week that Pakistan "may be one of the most dangerous" countries in the world because it has "nuclear weapons without any cohesion."The United States has always viewed secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests in the region, Patel said, adding that Washington values its long standing cooperation with Pakistan.A US official told CNN that Biden's remarks frustrated American diplomats in South Asia. The comments also caused the Pakistani government to summon US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome.On Saturday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said via Twitter that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear country and takes international measures with the utmost seriousness to secure its nuclear assets.
https://sputniknews.com/20221015/imran-khan-rips-into-biden-for-calling-pakistan-one-of-most-dangerous-nations-1101874442.html
americas
asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100929797_234:0:2965:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_69e63e9ec300ad36e9035b621fcb8a50.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, pakistan, joe biden, nuclear weapons, asia
us, pakistan, joe biden, nuclear weapons, asia

US State Department in Damage Control Over Biden's Remark on Pakistan's Nukes

19:00 GMT 17.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / SAUL LOEBUS President Joe Biden looks on during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval office of the White House in Washington, DC, September 16, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
US President Joe Biden looks on during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval office of the White House in Washington, DC, September 16, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / SAUL LOEB
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is confident in Pakistan's ability to secure its nuclear weapons, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday.
"The United States is confident of Pakistan's commitment and its ability to secure its nuclear assets," Patel said during a press briefing.
President Joe Biden said last week that Pakistan "may be one of the most dangerous" countries in the world because it has "nuclear weapons without any cohesion."
Ousted Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan addresses an event on Regime Change Conspiracy and Pakistan’s Destabilisation in Islamabad on June 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2022
World
Imran Khan Rips Into Biden for Calling Pakistan 'One of Most Dangerous Nations’
15 October, 10:14 GMT
The United States has always viewed secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests in the region, Patel said, adding that Washington values its long standing cooperation with Pakistan.
A US official told CNN that Biden's remarks frustrated American diplomats in South Asia. The comments also caused the Pakistani government to summon US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome.
On Saturday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said via Twitter that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear country and takes international measures with the utmost seriousness to secure its nuclear assets.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала