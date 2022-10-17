https://sputniknews.com/20221017/us-state-department-in-damage-control-over-bidens-remark-on-pakistans-nukes-1101967324.html

US State Department in Damage Control Over Biden's Remark on Pakistan's Nukes

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is confident in Pakistan's ability to secure its nuclear weapons, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel... 17.10.2022, Sputnik International

"The United States is confident of Pakistan's commitment and its ability to secure its nuclear assets," Patel said during a press briefing.President Joe Biden said last week that Pakistan "may be one of the most dangerous" countries in the world because it has "nuclear weapons without any cohesion."The United States has always viewed secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests in the region, Patel said, adding that Washington values its long standing cooperation with Pakistan.A US official told CNN that Biden's remarks frustrated American diplomats in South Asia. The comments also caused the Pakistani government to summon US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome.On Saturday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said via Twitter that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear country and takes international measures with the utmost seriousness to secure its nuclear assets.

