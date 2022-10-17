https://sputniknews.com/20221017/us-state-department-in-damage-control-over-bidens-remark-on-pakistans-nukes-1101967324.html
US State Department in Damage Control Over Biden's Remark on Pakistan's Nukes
US State Department in Damage Control Over Biden's Remark on Pakistan's Nukes
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is confident in Pakistan's ability to secure its nuclear weapons, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel... 17.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-17T19:00+0000
2022-10-17T19:00+0000
2022-10-17T19:00+0000
americas
us
pakistan
joe biden
nuclear weapons
asia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100929797_0:124:3201:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_cf098a1ffc061fc58a2f323d34e8069d.jpg
"The United States is confident of Pakistan's commitment and its ability to secure its nuclear assets," Patel said during a press briefing.President Joe Biden said last week that Pakistan "may be one of the most dangerous" countries in the world because it has "nuclear weapons without any cohesion."The United States has always viewed secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests in the region, Patel said, adding that Washington values its long standing cooperation with Pakistan.A US official told CNN that Biden's remarks frustrated American diplomats in South Asia. The comments also caused the Pakistani government to summon US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome.On Saturday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said via Twitter that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear country and takes international measures with the utmost seriousness to secure its nuclear assets.
https://sputniknews.com/20221015/imran-khan-rips-into-biden-for-calling-pakistan-one-of-most-dangerous-nations-1101874442.html
americas
asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100929797_234:0:2965:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_69e63e9ec300ad36e9035b621fcb8a50.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, pakistan, joe biden, nuclear weapons, asia
us, pakistan, joe biden, nuclear weapons, asia
US State Department in Damage Control Over Biden's Remark on Pakistan's Nukes
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is confident in Pakistan's ability to secure its nuclear weapons, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday.
"The United States is confident of Pakistan's commitment and its ability to secure its nuclear assets," Patel said during a press briefing.
President Joe Biden said last week
that Pakistan "may be one of the most dangerous" countries in the world because it has "nuclear weapons without any cohesion."
The United States has always viewed secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests in the region, Patel said, adding that Washington values its long standing cooperation with Pakistan.
A US official told CNN that Biden's remarks frustrated American diplomats in South Asia. The comments also caused the Pakistani government to summon
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome.
On Saturday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said via Twitter that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear country and takes international measures with the utmost seriousness to secure its nuclear assets.