Uber to Start Delivering Cannabis in Toronto

Uber to Start Delivering Cannabis in Toronto

Canada became the first G7 nation in the world to legalize cannabis in 2019, leaving each province and territory to their own regulatory systems. In Ontario... 17.10.2022, Sputnik International

Starting on Monday, Toronto residents of legal age can purchase weed from the Uber Eats app, according to statements made by both Uber and the online marijuana retailer Leafly, with whom the food delivery service partnered to connect customers with local dispensaries.“We are partnering with industry leaders like Leafly to help retailers offer safe, convenient options for people in Toronto to purchase legal cannabis for delivery to their homes, which will help combat the illegal market and help reduce impaired driving,” Uber Eats Canada General Manager Lola Kassim said in a statement.“Over the last few years, we have invested heavily in our delivery business and selection has expanded tremendously,” said Kassim. “Uber Eats has grown quickly to become a versatile platform usable by diverse businesses large and small.”Both Uber Eats and Leafly have said in statements that their partnership is aimed at limiting impaired driving and combating the underground marijuana market, which has remained strong despite the drug’s legalization.The companies are hoping that the convenience of at-home delivery will sway Canadian citizens away from illegal markets, which have flourished despite legal avenues. In Ontario, which is responsible for 40% of Canada’s legal market, legal trade only outpaced underground sellers in the second quarter of 2021, and the latest reports show that only 57% of cannabis users patronize legal distributors.Uber currently has no plans to expand the service to other provinces or to the United States, citing that the legality of cannabis varies too heavily in Canada’s southern neighbor.

