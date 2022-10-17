Truss to Reportedly Woo Moderate Tory MPs in Bid to Stave Off Rebel Plot to Oust Her
© AFP 2022 / DANIEL LEALBritain's Prime Minister Liz Truss looks down during a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room in central London on October 14, 2022
After U-turns on her tax-slashing economic strategy and the decision to sack Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor, Liz Truss has been in an increasingly perilous position, with ex-minister Crispin Blunt becoming the first Conservative MP to publicly call for her to quit as Prime Minister, saying on Channel 4 that her 'time is up.'
Embattled Tory Prime Minister Liz Truss is attempting to stave off a leadership coup and intends to meet with moderate Conservatives on Monday night in a last-ditch attempt to shore up support, UK media outlets reported.
Truss will address the One Nation group of centrist Conservatives in Parliament, chaired by Damian Green, the Times reported. After that, she will hold talks with her cabinet ministers at a "reception" to discuss her economic strategy in the wake of a series of U-turns that left her premiership in jeopardy.
After talks at Chequers over the new fiscal plan on Sunday, PM’s new chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, who replaced the sacked Kwasi Kwarteng, was cited as saying that nothing is off the table. He failed to rule out more U-turns, including scrapping the 1p cut to the income tax base rate, and warned of further public spending cuts. The chancellor is readying a fresh financial statement for October 31 and is expected to scrap most of the polices that helped Truss win the party leadership after she already shelved her ambitious plan to reduce corporation tax. Nevertheless, Jeremy Hunt has insisted that Liz Truss was still “in charge.”
Still, many Conservative MPs see Truss’s departure as increasingly inevitable after she abandoned her flagship tax policies, bowing to the pressure of market turmoil.
'Game is Up'
Senior members of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers held talks late on October 14 about Truss’s future, according to the Times.
More than 100 MPs are ready to submit letters of no confidence in the PM to committee chairman, Sir Graham Brady, even though under present rules she cannot be challenged for 11 months, until she reaches a year in office. It has been speculated that if a lot of letters come in this week, Brady will confront Truss on the matter directly. Furthermore, if the PM refuses to resign, a change in the rules could allow a confidence vote. MPs have also reportedly discussed whether the threshold for a confidence vote should be raised from 15 percent of Tory MPs. According to Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, the committee’s treasurer, changing the rules would require the support of “probably 60 to 70 per cent” of Conservative MPs.
Sir Graham Brady, however, is said to have argued that the PM and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt deserve the chance to set out their economic strategy in the Budget on October 31.
But impatient junior ministers are said to be discussing a wave of coordinated resignations similar to the kind that eventually forced out Boris Johnson.
"She has lost the confidence of the markets and she is haemorrhaging support. We need to cauterise the wound, and fast. There is an overwhelming desire among colleagues for it to be over – people want it done this week," one MP involved in discussions was cited by the Mail as saying.
Three MPs have already publicly called on Liz Truss to resign. First, former Minister of State for Prisons, Crispin Blunt said on Channel 4:
"'The game is up and it's now a question as to how the succession is managed."
According to Blunt, Truss was 'fatally damaged' following the decision to ditch her economic strategy and sack Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor.
Crispin Blunt on the @afneil show: “I think the game is up & now it’s a Q of how succession is managed” pic.twitter.com/jzyBOAQ3DJ— Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) October 16, 2022
"She has to go now as she cannot win nor sustain the confidence of her colleagues, far less the public and a relentless media," he said.
Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis became the next Conservative backbenchers to urge the embattled Tory leader to go. Bridgen, the MP for North West Leicester, ripped into Truss in a blog post, telling The Daily Telegraph: "We cannot carry on like this. Our country, its people and our party deserve better."
In recent weeks, I have watched as the Government has undermined Britain’s economic credibility & fractured our Party irreparably.— Jamie Wallis MP (@JamieWallisMP) October 16, 2022
Enough is enough.
I have written to the Prime Minister to ask her to stand down as she no longer holds the confidence of this country. pic.twitter.com/hHej8LGfJf
Former chief whip Andrew Mitchell told the BBC:
"The Conservative Parliamentary Party has always shown itself clear, and indeed ruthless, in making changes if required. If the Prime Minister proves unable to govern effectively, she will have to stand down, and the parliamentary party will make that clear. But we should all be trying to help her to succeed and to get it right."
George Osborne, the former Tory chancellor, predicted the Prime Minister would be ousted by Christmas, telling Channel Four: “She is Pino, Prime Minister In Name Only, at the moment.”
Who does @George_Osborne think are the leading candidates to replace Liz Truss?#AndrewNeilShow : Can Liz Truss survive?— Channel 4 (@Channel4) October 16, 2022
Live now on Channel 4 @AFNeil pic.twitter.com/A5hyzsmJjw
Penny Mordaunt, leader of the House of Commons, however, has written in support of Liz Truss in The Telegraph.
The MP for Portsmouth North who has been tipped as one of the front-runners to succeed Truss wrote:
“Our country needs stability not a soap opera. The national mission though is clear, as the Prime Minister said. That is what we should all focus on now. It needs pragmatism and teamwork. It needs us to work with the Prime Minister and her new Chancellor. It needs all of us.”
However, as she revisited the themes wielded by her throughout her summer Tory leadership bid, it is believed that Mordaunt does not rule out another run for No 10.
Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, this summer’s runner-up in the race to Downing Street, as well as Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, who declined to stand earlier, have all reportedly been eyed as potential replacements for Truss. Even Jeremy Hunt is believed to be considered after less than three days as chancellor.