International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221017/starving-seals-indicate-swedish-overfishing-fuel-fears-of-ecosystem-collapse-1101911485.html
Starving Seals Indicate Swedish Overfishing, Fuel Fears of Ecosystem 'Collapse'
Starving Seals Indicate Swedish Overfishing, Fuel Fears of Ecosystem 'Collapse'
Years of overfishing, and destructive practices by fisheries have put Baltic Sea staples such as cod and herring at risk of extinction, endangering the future... 17.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-17T08:16+0000
2022-10-17T08:16+0000
world
environment
news
scandinavia
sweden
fish
fisheries
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102642/10/1026421090_0:262:3175:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6ccb589e8ce19ce22c1601958c8499d5.jpg
Researchers in Sweden are ringing alarm bells about the threats overfishing pose to both humans and other species.The herring shortage in the Bothnian Sea (which forms the northern part of the Baltic Sea) has driven seals to the point of starvation.According to recent observations, the blubber layer in local seals is only a centimeter - and sometimes even less - rather than the five centimeters to be found in a healthy animal.Lena Bergström, a professor of the University of Agriculture (SLU) confirmed that seals are suffering from a lack of food.Seals are usually considered a major problem for commercial fishing as they feast on catches and destroy gear. Now the tables have turned and they are the ones suffering at the hand of humans. At the same time, the starvation of a top predator in the food chain indicates that the entire ecosystem has been disrupted and is at risk of falling apart. This dismal view has been analyzed by the Gävleborg County administrative board, which warned of the possibility of “collapse”.“This is a big blow to other fish species as well,” Gullberg told SVT.This week on Monday and Tuesday, the EU will decide on new fishing quotas for the Baltic Sea. Although a certain reduction in the Bothnian Sea area has been forecast with the result of higher fishing quotas in the central Baltic Sea, local authorities warned that these measures are insufficient. Instead, Gävleborg County's administrative board is demanding that the fishing quota in an area of ​​the Bothnian Sea be halved, with several zones declared completely fishing-free. Bergström also warned that the present arrangement is bound to continue unless fishing is restricted more drastically.Many years of overfishing and poor management, including illegal discarding and other destructive practices, have put iconic Baltic Sea species such as cod and herring in perilously bad shape, with researchers warning of stocks dropping to critical levels for conservation. Meanwhile, stocks are crucial for populations of sea birds, marine mammals and other fish.
https://sputniknews.com/20220725/norway-doubles-import-of-russian-fish-feed-as-govt-prioritizes-national-economic-interests-1097758689.html
scandinavia
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102642/10/1026421090_254:0:2985:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e7b2caf97d8bd09faeb25253c51b337d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
environment, news, scandinavia, sweden, fish, fisheries
environment, news, scandinavia, sweden, fish, fisheries

Starving Seals Indicate Swedish Overfishing, Fuel Fears of Ecosystem 'Collapse'

08:16 GMT 17.10.2022
© Sputnik / Igor Zarembo / Go to the mediabankFishermen of fishery collective farm Dobrovolsky fish Baltic herring in the Gulf of Kaliningrad
Fishermen of fishery collective farm Dobrovolsky fish Baltic herring in the Gulf of Kaliningrad - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2022
© Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
Years of overfishing, and destructive practices by fisheries have put Baltic Sea staples such as cod and herring at risk of extinction, endangering the future and conservation of all sorts of other marine species.
Researchers in Sweden are ringing alarm bells about the threats overfishing pose to both humans and other species.
The herring shortage in the Bothnian Sea (which forms the northern part of the Baltic Sea) has driven seals to the point of starvation.

“They only have a thin blubber layer and risk dying - freezing to death,” fisheries consultant Kalle Gullberg of the Gävleborg County administrative board told national broadcaster SVT.

According to recent observations, the blubber layer in local seals is only a centimeter - and sometimes even less - rather than the five centimeters to be found in a healthy animal.
Lena Bergström, a professor of the University of Agriculture (SLU) confirmed that seals are suffering from a lack of food.
Seals are usually considered a major problem for commercial fishing as they feast on catches and destroy gear. Now the tables have turned and they are the ones suffering at the hand of humans. At the same time, the starvation of a top predator in the food chain indicates that the entire ecosystem has been disrupted and is at risk of falling apart. This dismal view has been analyzed by the Gävleborg County administrative board, which warned of the possibility of “collapse”.
“This is a big blow to other fish species as well,” Gullberg told SVT.
Salmon - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2022
Russia
Norway Doubles Import of Russian Fish Feed as Gov't Prioritizes National Economic Interests
25 July, 05:39 GMT
This week on Monday and Tuesday, the EU will decide on new fishing quotas for the Baltic Sea. Although a certain reduction in the Bothnian Sea area has been forecast with the result of higher fishing quotas in the central Baltic Sea, local authorities warned that these measures are insufficient. Instead, Gävleborg County's administrative board is demanding that the fishing quota in an area of ​​the Bothnian Sea be halved, with several zones declared completely fishing-free. Bergström also warned that the present arrangement is bound to continue unless fishing is restricted more drastically.
Many years of overfishing and poor management, including illegal discarding and other destructive practices, have put iconic Baltic Sea species such as cod and herring in perilously bad shape, with researchers warning of stocks dropping to critical levels for conservation. Meanwhile, stocks are crucial for populations of sea birds, marine mammals and other fish.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала