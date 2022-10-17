https://sputniknews.com/20221017/salifornian-drought-takes-its-toll-on-states-lakes-and-rivers-1101921801.html

Сalifornian Drought Takes Its Toll On State's Lakes and Rivers

The entire state of California has experienced an extreme drought. Buoys and boat docks can be seen in desiccated portions of Shasta Lake and Trinity Lake, the... 17.10.2022, Sputnik International

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, the drought is affecting 37.2 million people in the state which has a population of about 39.2 million. It’s the driest the state has been in the past 1,200 years. Severe to exceptional drought conditions remain common in the West and California regulators have approved the construction of a desalination plant that could turn seawater into drinking water. Take a look at the way the drought has ravaged the Golden State in Sputnik’s gallery.

