Сalifornian Drought Takes Its Toll On State's Lakes and Rivers

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, the drought is affecting 37.2 million people in the state which has a population of about 39.2 million. It’s the driest the state has been in the past 1,200 years. Severe to exceptional drought conditions remain common in the West and California regulators have approved the construction of a desalination plant that could turn seawater into drinking water. Take a look at the way the drought has ravaged the Golden State in Sputnik’s gallery.
The entire state of California has experienced an extreme drought. Buoys and boat docks can be seen in desiccated portions of Shasta Lake and Trinity Lake, the latter serving as a major reservoir on the Sacramento River in Northern California.
Boat docks that used to float on water sit on dry land along a section of Shasta Lake in Lakehead, California on October 16, 2022. - Shasta Lake currently sits at 32% of its capacity as drought conditions persist throughout the west.
A vehicle drives over a mostly dry section of Shasta Lake in Lakehead, California on October 16, 2022. - Shasta Lake currently sits at 32% of its capacity as drought conditions persist throughout the west.
A mural depicting jumping fish adorns a bridge that spans a mostly dry section of Lake Shasta in Lakehead, California, Oct. 16, 2022. - Shasta Lake currently sits at 32% of its capacity as drought conditions persist throughout the west.
In this aerial picture taken on October 15, 2022 a train travels over a drying section of Shasta Lake in Lakehead, California. - Trinity Lake currently sits at 22% of its capacity as drought conditions persist throughout the west.
In this aerial picture taken on October 15, 2022 a drying section of Trinity Lake is seen in Trinity Center, California. - Trinity Lake currently sits at 22% of its capacity as drought conditions persist throughout the west.
TOPSHOT - In this aerial picture taken on October 15, 2022 boat docks sit at the bottom of the Stuart Fork arm of Trinity Lake during an ongoing drought in Trinity Center, California. - Trinity Lake currently sits at 22% of its capacity as drought conditions persist throughout the west.
In this aerial picture taken on October 15, 2022 boat docks at the Trinity Lake Marina float near a drying shoreline during an ongoing drought in Trinity Center, California. - Trinity Lake currently sits at 22% of its capacity as drought conditions persist throughout the west.