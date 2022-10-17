https://sputniknews.com/20221017/republicans-gain-advantage-with-voters-ahead-of-us-midterm-elections-poll-1101930540.html
Poll: Republicans Gain Advantage With Voters Ahead of Midterms
Poll: Republicans Gain Advantage With Voters Ahead of Midterms
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Republicans have gained a narrow advantage in the weeks before the US midterm elections, according to a New York Times/Siena College
The poll found that 49% of prospective voters intended to choose a Republican congressional representative, representing four percentage points more than those who intended to vote for Democrats and a narrower gap than the one point seen in September.Adding to Republican momentum, amid a steady decline in the stock market and an increase in inflation, the percentage of prospective voters citing economic concerns as most important increased from 36% in July to 44%. Those most concerned about the economy planned to vote Republican by more than a two-to-one margin.The poll also found that Republicans have a 10-percentage-point lead among independent voters, a notable shift from the Democrats’ three-point lead in September.All this underscores that the Democratic Party is in a precarious position, which currently holds a slim House majority and half of the Senate. The poll also found that 45% of prospective voters strongly disapprove of US President Joe Biden’s performance, with 90% of this group planning to vote Republican.The poll of 792 likely voters was conducted across the country from October 9 to 12.
