REC: Russian Companies' Business Mission Starts in New Delhi
A two-day multi-industry business mission of Russian export-oriented companies launched on October 17, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF Group) reports.
"Some 30 Russian enterprises from various spheres of business will hold more than 200 bilateral meetings with potential partners. The plenary session that opened the mission was attended by Alexander Rybas, Trade Commissioner of Russia in India, Evgeny Griva, Deputy Trade Representative of Russia in New Delhi, Alexey Afanasiev, Counsellor of the Russian Embassy in India, Timur Vekilov, Head of the Representative Office of JSC Russian Export Center in India, as well as heads and representatives of Indian trade and investment companies, specialists of customs authorities and logistics organizations," the report said.
"I would like to note that this is the largest business mission from Russia in the last three years. We are sure that in the future there will be even more similar delegations from Russia. We are looking forward to reciprocal visits from our Indian partners. Together with the professional team of the Trade Mission, the Embassy will always provide assistance to such events," Alexei Afanasiev said.
"I hope that this mission of Russian companies to India will become the start of establishing new business relations and the emergence of new contracts, and in the future, we will be able to evaluate in detail the ambitious path we have taken," Alexander Rybas, Russian trade representative in India, stressed.
The goal of the business mission is to establish and develop business contacts between Russian companies and representatives of Indian business. The mission is attended by companies in the timber, chemical, food, oil and gas, IT, education and other industries.
Russian manufacturers are presenting industrial equipment, fertilizers, gas, water and air purification systems, musical equipment and instruments, sports and gaming complexes, educational games and many other products.
The business mission takes place at the Pullman New Delhi Aerocity Hotel.