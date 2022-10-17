https://sputniknews.com/20221017/plane-reportedly-crashes-into-residential-building-in-russias-krasnodar-region-1101962462.html

Su-34 Jet Crashes Into Residential Building in Russia's Krasnodar Region

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the incident took place during a training flight. 17.10.2022, Sputnik International

A Su-34 fighter jet crashed into a residential apartment building in the resort town of Yeysk, southern Russia on Monday evening.Amateur footage filmed from a building across the street from the area where the plane is believed to have gone down shows a fireball burning in front of a 10-11 story apartment complex, with repeated explosions going off as the fire burned.In a statement Monday evening, the Russian military confirmed that one of its Su-34 jets crashed within Yeysk's city limits during a training flight, with its pilots successfully ejecting. The accident is thought to have been caused by the ignition of one of the plane's engines."According to a report by the pilots, who had ejected, the crash was caused by the ignition of one of the plane's engines during takeoff," the MoD said. The ministry added that the plane's onboard jet fuel ignited at the crash site.

