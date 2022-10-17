https://sputniknews.com/20221017/plane-reportedly-crashes-into-residential-building-in-russias-krasnodar-region-1101962462.html
Su-34 Jet Crashes Into Residential Building in Russia's Krasnodar Region
Su-34 Jet Crashes Into Residential Building in Russia's Krasnodar Region
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the incident took place during a training flight. 17.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-17T15:52+0000
2022-10-17T15:52+0000
2022-10-17T16:18+0000
russia
plane
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/11/1101963663_0:205:2627:1682_1920x0_80_0_0_9a9890029cd07624ee36447a85db8c56.jpg
A Su-34 fighter jet crashed into a residential apartment building in the resort town of Yeysk, southern Russia on Monday evening.Amateur footage filmed from a building across the street from the area where the plane is believed to have gone down shows a fireball burning in front of a 10-11 story apartment complex, with repeated explosions going off as the fire burned.In a statement Monday evening, the Russian military confirmed that one of its Su-34 jets crashed within Yeysk's city limits during a training flight, with its pilots successfully ejecting. The accident is thought to have been caused by the ignition of one of the plane's engines."According to a report by the pilots, who had ejected, the crash was caused by the ignition of one of the plane's engines during takeoff," the MoD said. The ministry added that the plane's onboard jet fuel ignited at the crash site.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/11/1101963663_55:0:2570:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_bc537efe895c089af241737a255d71ac.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
plane
Su-34 Jet Crashes Into Residential Building in Russia's Krasnodar Region
15:52 GMT 17.10.2022 (Updated: 16:18 GMT 17.10.2022)
Being updated
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the incident took place during a training flight.
A Su-34 fighter jet crashed into a residential apartment building in the resort town of Yeysk, southern Russia on Monday evening.
Amateur footage filmed from a building across the street from the area where the plane is believed to have gone down shows a fireball burning in front of a 10-11 story apartment complex, with repeated explosions going off as the fire burned.
In a statement Monday evening, the Russian military confirmed that one of its Su-34 jets crashed within Yeysk's city limits during a training flight, with its pilots successfully ejecting. The accident is thought to have been caused by the ignition of one of the plane's engines.
"According to a report by the pilots, who had ejected, the crash was caused by the ignition of one of the plane's engines during takeoff," the MoD said. The ministry added that the plane's onboard jet fuel ignited at the crash site.