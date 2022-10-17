LIVE UPDATES: Explosions Reported in Kiev

Explosions Reported in Kiev

Sounds of explosions were heard in the city of Kiev on Monday morning, Ukrainian media report.



Earlier on Monday, an air raid warning was issued in the Kiev region, as well as the city of Kiev, according to the regional and city authorities.



According to Ukrainian media reports, as of 06:15 local time on Monday (03:15 GMT), air raid warnings were in effect in the Zhitomir, Vinnitsa, Cherkasy, Kirovograd, Nikolaev and Odessa regions.



Explosions were reported in various parts of Ukraine late on Sunday night, including the cities of Nikolaev and Odessa. In Nikolaev, a fire erupted at a fuel storage site after the blasts, according to Ukrainian media reports.

According to regional authorities, critical infrastructure sites were targeted in the Sumy and Dnepropetrovsk regions on Monday morning. A fire erupted at an energy infrastructure site in the Dnepropetrovsk region after the blast.