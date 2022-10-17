International
Russian Precision Strikes on Ukraine
On 10 October, Russia conducted precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, which was later confirmed by the country's President Vladimir Putin. The strikes came in the wake of a terrorist attack against the Russian Crimean Bridge by the Ukrainian special services.
LIVE UPDATES: Explosions Reported in Kiev
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against...
russian precision strikes on ukraine
ukraine
russia
Russian warship fires on Ukrainian military and energy infrastructure targets following attack on Crimean Bridge. October 10, 2022. Screengrab of Russian Ministry of Defense video. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Explosions Reported in Kiev

04:13 GMT 17.10.2022 (Updated: 04:19 GMT 17.10.2022)
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in February in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against Ukrainian troops.
On 10 October, Russia's President Vladimir Putin told the Russian Security Council that the country had carried out retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to crimes committed by Kiev against Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin also condemned the bombing of the Crimean Bridge that took place on 8 October, saying that such a terrorist act cannot go unpunished.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been going on throughout the week. On Saturday, Ukrainian utility Ukrenergo said that the energy infrastructure of the Kiev region was damaged because of a missile attack. Residents of several regions were asked to save electricity and minimize consumption during peak hours.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
05:22 GMT 17.10.2022
Air Raid Warnings Issued in Odessa and Nikolaev Region - Local Authorities
04:51 GMT 17.10.2022
Over 30 Countries Turn Away From Ukrainian Grain This Summer
More than 30 countries stopped purchasing Ukrainian grain in June-July of this year, while the number of new customers was significantly lower, according to Sputnik calculations based on data from the UN Comtrade platform.

In the first two summer months of 2022, the volume of supplies of Ukrainian grain fell by 43% ($771 million worth of deliveries against $1.3 billion a year earlier). Countries with developed economies became the main purchasers of Ukrainian grain in June-July this year, as they accounted for 81% of all deliveries.

More than 30 countries, including India, Jordan, Iran, Yemen, Canada, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Japan and the United States, stopped purchasing Ukrainian grain in the two months. In June-July of last year these same countries bought nearly $222 million worth of grain.

Ukraine did attract new customers this summer - Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Luxembourg, Seychelles, Slovakia and Slovenia. They purchased grain worth $2.3 million, which is only 3% of all the sales in June-July 2022.

Romania became the main buyer of grain from Ukraine in June-July this year, displacing China from the first place.
04:17 GMT 17.10.2022
Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko Confirms Reports of Explosion in City Center, Following Air Raid Warning
Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that there was an explosion in the city’s central Shevchenkivskyi district on Monday morning. He later reported on a second blast in the same district.
04:12 GMT 17.10.2022
Explosions Reported in Kiev
Sounds of explosions were heard in the city of Kiev on Monday morning, Ukrainian media report.

Earlier on Monday, an air raid warning was issued in the Kiev region, as well as the city of Kiev, according to the regional and city authorities.

According to Ukrainian media reports, as of 06:15 local time on Monday (03:15 GMT), air raid warnings were in effect in the Zhitomir, Vinnitsa, Cherkasy, Kirovograd, Nikolaev and Odessa regions.

Explosions were reported in various parts of Ukraine late on Sunday night, including the cities of Nikolaev and Odessa. In Nikolaev, a fire erupted at a fuel storage site after the blasts, according to Ukrainian media reports.
According to regional authorities, critical infrastructure sites were targeted in the Sumy and Dnepropetrovsk regions on Monday morning. A fire erupted at an energy infrastructure site in the Dnepropetrovsk region after the blast.
