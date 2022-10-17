LIVE UPDATES: Explosions Reported in Kiev

On 10 October, Russia's President Vladimir Putin told the Russian Security Council that the country had carried out retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to crimes committed by Kiev against Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin also condemned the bombing of the Crimean Bridge that took place on 8 October, saying that such a terrorist act cannot go unpunished.
Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been going on throughout the week. On Saturday, Ukrainian utility Ukrenergo said that the energy infrastructure of the Kiev region was damaged because of a missile attack. Residents of several regions were asked to save electricity and minimize consumption during peak hours.
