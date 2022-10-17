https://sputniknews.com/20221017/israeli-weapons-deliveries-to-kiev-will-destroy-moscow-tel-aviv-ties-medvedev-warns-1101920298.html

Israeli Weapons Deliveries to Kiev Will Destroy Moscow-Tel Aviv Ties, Medvedev Warns

Kiev began asking Israel to deliver air defense systems and other advanced weaponry earlier this year. Last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky... 17.10.2022, Sputnik International

The Israeli delivery of advanced weapons systems to Ukraine would destroy interstate ties between Moscow and Tel Aviv, Russian Security Council deputy chairman Dmitry Medvedev has indicated."I won't even mention that the Banderite degenerates we and remain Nazis. It's enough to take a look at their the symbols used by their modern-day henchmen. If they are supplied with weapons, it will be time for Israel to declare Bandera and Shukhevych their heroes," he added, referring to the Ukrainian WWII-era ultra-nationalists whose OUN/UPA insurgent force collaborated with the Nazis, and slaughtered tens of thousands of Poles, Jews, Russians and pro-Soviet Ukrainians in the areas of western Ukraine under their control between 1943-1944.Ukrainian authorities have put pressure on Israel to go ahead with weapons deliveries in recent weeks. "I don't know what happened to Israel. I'm honestly, frankly - I am in shock because I don't understand why they couldn't give us air defenses," President Zelensky said last month in an interview with French media.On Sunday, a senior Israeli politician called on Tel Aviv to drop any prohibitions on arms deliveries to Ukraine, citing (as yet unconfirmed) reports that Iran has been sending advanced armaments to Moscow."This morning it was reported that Iran is transferring ballistic missiles to Russia. There is no longer any doubt where Israel should stand in this bloody conflict. The time has come for Israel to receive military aid as well, just as the USA and NATO countries provide," Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs Nachman Shai tweeted.

