Iranian Authorities Say 'Hostile Agents' Behind Evin Prison Fire
Iranian Authorities Say 'Hostile Agents' Behind Evin Prison Fire
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The deadly fire at the Evin prison in the Iranian capital of Tehran was made possible by the cooperation of "hostile agents" with Israeli... 17.10.2022
"What happened in the Evin prison is a crime which was committed by hostile agents," Ejei said, as quoted by the IRNA news agency.Iran's chief justice noted that these agents served as an "operational staff" during the fire at the prison and helped Israeli, British and US "elements" organize civil unrest in the country.Some inmates tried to escape from the prison but were caught, IRNA said, adding that on Sunday morning, the situation in the prison stabilized.On Saturday night, a fire broke out in the prison's workshop as a result of conflict between several inmates. Though the blaze was extinguished several hours later, it left eight people dead and more than 60 injured.
Iranian Authorities Say 'Hostile Agents' Behind Evin Prison Fire

13:36 GMT 17.10.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The deadly fire at the Evin prison in the Iranian capital of Tehran was made possible by the cooperation of "hostile agents" with Israeli, British and US supervisors to organize unrest, Chief Justice of Iran Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei said on Monday.
"What happened in the Evin prison is a crime which was committed by hostile agents," Ejei said, as quoted by the IRNA news agency.
Iran's chief justice noted that these agents served as an "operational staff" during the fire at the prison and helped Israeli, British and US "elements" organize civil unrest in the country.
Some inmates tried to escape from the prison but were caught, IRNA said, adding that on Sunday morning, the situation in the prison stabilized.
On Saturday night, a fire broke out in the prison's workshop as a result of conflict between several inmates. Though the blaze was extinguished several hours later, it left eight people dead and more than 60 injured.
