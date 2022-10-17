https://sputniknews.com/20221017/iranian-authorities-say-hostile-agents-behind-evin-prison-fire-1101958365.html

Iranian Authorities Say 'Hostile Agents' Behind Evin Prison Fire

Iranian Authorities Say 'Hostile Agents' Behind Evin Prison Fire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The deadly fire at the Evin prison in the Iranian capital of Tehran was made possible by the cooperation of "hostile agents" with Israeli... 17.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-17T13:36+0000

2022-10-17T13:36+0000

2022-10-17T13:36+0000

world

iran

prison

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/11/1101958217_0:578:1501:1422_1920x0_80_0_0_d9da858c2a9f4f344fc855900ac25c5e.jpg

"What happened in the Evin prison is a crime which was committed by hostile agents," Ejei said, as quoted by the IRNA news agency.Iran's chief justice noted that these agents served as an "operational staff" during the fire at the prison and helped Israeli, British and US "elements" organize civil unrest in the country.Some inmates tried to escape from the prison but were caught, IRNA said, adding that on Sunday morning, the situation in the prison stabilized.On Saturday night, a fire broke out in the prison's workshop as a result of conflict between several inmates. Though the blaze was extinguished several hours later, it left eight people dead and more than 60 injured.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, prison