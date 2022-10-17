https://sputniknews.com/20221017/imran-khan-makes-political-gains-across-pakistan-gives-sharif-another-chance-to-hold-federal-vote-1101912318.html
Imran Khan Makes Political Gains Across Pakistan, Gives Sharif Another ’Chance’ to Hold Federal Vote
Former Pakistani Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan has won six of the seven seats he was contesting from in bypolls held on Sunday for the National Assembly, as per his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).This is the highest number of seats won by Khan in a single election. In 2018, the PTI chairman won from five seats in the federal election, when he had first come to power.Official results are yet to be declared by the Election Commission of Pakistan as of Monday, but supporters of Khan have already started celebrating across major cities after Khan started to claim victories in one seat after another.Bypolls for eight National Assembly seats were held across the provinces of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), while three provincial assembly constituencies in Punjab also went to bypolls.Khan’s PTI, which is part of the ruling coalition in Punjab, has claimed victory on two of the three seats, thus further strengthening the position of the ruling coalition in the provincial assembly.At the federal level, Khan has claimed victory from the National Assembly seats of Peshawar, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Mardan and Charsadda.Meanwhile, candidates of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), headed by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, won from Multan and Karachi. The impressive show in the bypolls is a shot-in-the-arm for Khan, who has been demanding a federal election since he was ousted from power in a no-confidence motion without being allowed to complete his full-term in April this year.What's more, Khan has accused the new Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, of being a “puppet” in the foreign conspiracy.In a bid to compel the government to call a federal election, Khan has called for a “long march” for “haqeeqi azadi" (complete freedom) to Islamabad. The “do or die” march will go ahead in spite of government’s warnings to Khan against holding the event, which is expected to witness thousands of Khan’s supporters from across the country descending upon Islamabad for a massive demonstration.
Asad Umar, the secretary-general of opposition party PTI, told reporters at a press conference after midnight that the election results marked another “chance” for the Shehbaz Sharif government to hold federal elections. The polls have been a key demand by the ex-premier.
Former Pakistani Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan has won six of the seven seats he was contesting from in bypolls held on Sunday for the National Assembly, as per his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).
This is the highest number of seats won by Khan in a single election. In 2018, the PTI chairman won from five seats in the federal election, when he had first come to power.
Official results are yet to be declared by the Election Commission of Pakistan as of Monday, but supporters of Khan have already started celebrating across major cities after Khan started to claim victories in one seat after another.
Bypolls for eight National Assembly seats were held across the provinces of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), while three provincial assembly constituencies in Punjab also went to bypolls.
Khan’s PTI, which is part of the ruling coalition in Punjab, has claimed victory on two of the three seats, thus further strengthening the position of the ruling coalition in the provincial assembly.
At the federal level, Khan has claimed victory from the National Assembly seats of Peshawar, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Mardan and Charsadda.
Meanwhile, candidates of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), headed by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, won from Multan and Karachi.
The impressive show in the bypolls is a shot-in-the-arm for Khan, who has been demanding a federal election since he was ousted from power
in a no-confidence motion without being allowed to complete his full-term in April this year.
In dozens of public rallies Khan has held since his ouster from premiership, he has blamed the US for instigating the no-confidence motion which led to his removal arguing that the Joe Biden administration wasn’t happy with his “independent foreign policy”.
What's more, Khan has accused the new Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, of being a “puppet” in the foreign conspiracy.
In a bid to compel the government to call a federal election, Khan has called for a “long march”
for “haqeeqi azadi" (complete freedom) to Islamabad. The “do or die” march will go ahead in spite of government’s warnings to Khan against holding the event, which is expected to witness thousands of Khan’s supporters from across the country descending upon Islamabad for a massive demonstration.