EU Officially Approves Dispatch of 40 Observers to Armenia-Azerbaijan Border

EU Officially Approves Dispatch of 40 Observers to Armenia-Azerbaijan Border

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has decided to dispatch up to 40 observers along the Armenian side of the international border with Azerbaijan, the... 17.10.2022, Sputnik International

"The Council today decided to deploy up to 40 EU monitoring experts along the Armenian side of the international border with Azerbaijan with the objective of monitoring, analysing and reporting on the situation in the region," the Council said in a statement.The observers will be temporarily redeployed from the EU monitoring mission in neighboring Georgia, the statement said.The deployment of a civilian EU monitoring mission to Armenia-Azerbaijan border was an agreement reached at a meeting between the leaders of both countries with European Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron on October 6.Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a short war for the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020. Both countries agreed to a Russia-brokered ceasefire in November 2020 and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. With the delineation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border since in progress, occasional clashes continued, with the latest episode taking place on September 13 in an area unrelated to Nagorno-Karabakh.

