International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221017/eu-asean-sign-air-transport-agreement-to-boost-traffic-recovery-after-covid-19-1101917746.html
EU, ASEAN Sign Air Transport Agreement to Boost Traffic Recovery After COVID-19
EU, ASEAN Sign Air Transport Agreement to Boost Traffic Recovery After COVID-19
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Monday signed the first bloc-to-bloc air transport agreement to... 17.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-17T08:22+0000
2022-10-17T08:22+0000
world
eu
asean
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104855/76/1048557600_0:66:1921:1146_1920x0_80_0_0_8c3ddd793fa1d621913379078e7ae445.jpg
"The agreement will provide greater opportunities for airlines of ASEAN and the EU to operate passenger and cargo services between and beyond both regions, which will help bolster the recovery of air connectivity between the two regions following the COVID-19 pandemic," the joint statement read.The agreement allows EU and ASEAN airlines up to 14 weekly passenger flights and unlimited cargo flights via any third country.The negotiation on the agreement started in 2016 and concluded in 2021. It will now undergo ratification procedures by member states of the EU and ASEAN.The Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement was signed at the 28th ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting in Bali.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104855/76/1048557600_152:0:1767:1211_1920x0_80_0_0_ca2662f869f5415fbea4dfaf5f6dca14.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu, asean, covid-19
eu, asean, covid-19

EU, ASEAN Sign Air Transport Agreement to Boost Traffic Recovery After COVID-19

08:22 GMT 17.10.2022
© Photo : PixabayAirplane
Airplane - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2022
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Monday signed the first bloc-to-bloc air transport agreement to help the industry recover after the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The agreement will provide greater opportunities for airlines of ASEAN and the EU to operate passenger and cargo services between and beyond both regions, which will help bolster the recovery of air connectivity between the two regions following the COVID-19 pandemic," the joint statement read.
The agreement allows EU and ASEAN airlines up to 14 weekly passenger flights and unlimited cargo flights via any third country.
The negotiation on the agreement started in 2016 and concluded in 2021. It will now undergo ratification procedures by member states of the EU and ASEAN.
The Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement was signed at the 28th ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting in Bali.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала