EU, ASEAN Sign Air Transport Agreement to Boost Traffic Recovery After COVID-19

EU, ASEAN Sign Air Transport Agreement to Boost Traffic Recovery After COVID-19

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Monday signed the first bloc-to-bloc air transport agreement

"The agreement will provide greater opportunities for airlines of ASEAN and the EU to operate passenger and cargo services between and beyond both regions, which will help bolster the recovery of air connectivity between the two regions following the COVID-19 pandemic," the joint statement read.The agreement allows EU and ASEAN airlines up to 14 weekly passenger flights and unlimited cargo flights via any third country.The negotiation on the agreement started in 2016 and concluded in 2021. It will now undergo ratification procedures by member states of the EU and ASEAN.The Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement was signed at the 28th ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting in Bali.

