Chief of Delhi Women's Organization Says Her Residence Attacked

2022-10-17T12:03+0000

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Monday filed a police complaint saying that her residence had been invaded and her cars vandalized.Sharing photos of her damaged cars, Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi: “Just a while back, some attacker tried to invade my house and vandalized the cars. One of the cars belonged to me, while the other belonged to my mother. Thankfully, my mother and I were not at home, otherwise, I don't know what would have happened. Whatever you do, I will not be afraid.”The Delhi police have already detained one suspect.Delhi state chief Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to condemn the incident and called on Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to take action.“The law and order situation has been very bad in the last few months. Even the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women is not safe. Murders are committed in broad daylight. I hope that the LG will take some time to look into the improvement of the law and order situation,” he tweeted in Hindi.The latest attack on Maliwal’s residence came days after she filed a police complaint alleging she had been receiving rape threats on social media since appealing for filmmaker Sajid Khan's ouster from the Bigg Boss reality show. Maliwal made the request after several women, including singer Sona Mahapatra, raised their voice against his participation in the show, as numerous actresses and a journalist have accused the Bollywood director of sexual harassment.

