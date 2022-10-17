https://sputniknews.com/20221017/ak-203-rifle-production-in-india-to-start-by-end-of-year-russias-arms-exporter-1101920654.html
AK-203 Rifle Production in India to Start By End of Year: Russia's Arms Exporter
2022-10-17T09:57+0000
2022-10-17T09:57+0000
2022-10-17T09:57+0000
The plant in India is ready to start serial production of AK-203 assault rifles this year, the head of the Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, said on the eve of the international defense exhibition DefExpo India-2022.According to Mikheev, Rosoboronexport has the world's largest portfolio of completed, active and promising projects for the manufacturing of defense products in India. During DefExpo-2022, the company will discuss with the Indian side the production and supply of AK-203s for the military and security forces.The AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles have successfully passed the test program, are now supplied to state customers in Russia, and are also exported abroad. The Picatinny rail is integrated into them at the production stage, which makes it convenient and easy to mount sights and tactical accessories, ensuring the effective use of weapons in various conditions.
The international defense exhibition DefExpo India-2022 will be held from October 18 to 22 in Gandhinagar. Rosoboronexport is participating in the exhibition as co-founder of the Russian-Indian joint venture Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited, founded for the production of Kalashnikov assault rifles in India.
The plant in India is ready to start serial production of AK-203 assault rifles this year, the head of the Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, said on the eve of the international defense exhibition DefExpo India-2022.
"The plant for the production of AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles in Korwa is ready to start production by the end of 2022. Our plans include one hundred percent localization of the production of legendary Russian rifle in India. In addition, in the future, the joint venture may increase production and modernize to produce promising models on the Kalashnikov assault rifle platform," the press service of Rosoboronexport said, quoting Mikheev.
According to Mikheev, Rosoboronexport has the world's largest portfolio of completed, active and promising projects for the manufacturing of defense products in India. During DefExpo-2022, the company will discuss with the Indian side the production and supply of AK-203s for the military and security forces.
The AK-203 Kalashnikov
assault rifles have successfully passed the test program, are now supplied to state customers in Russia, and are also exported abroad. The Picatinny rail is integrated into them at the production stage, which makes it convenient and easy to mount sights and tactical accessories, ensuring the effective use of weapons in various conditions.