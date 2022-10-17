https://sputniknews.com/20221017/ak-203-rifle-production-in-india-to-start-by-end-of-year-russias-arms-exporter-1101920654.html

AK-203 Rifle Production in India to Start By End of Year: Russia's Arms Exporter

The international defense exhibition DefExpo India-2022 will be held from October 18 to 22 in Gandhinagar. Rosoboronexport is participating in the exhibition... 17.10.2022, Sputnik International

The plant in India is ready to start serial production of AK-203 assault rifles this year, the head of the Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, said on the eve of the international defense exhibition DefExpo India-2022.According to Mikheev, Rosoboronexport has the world's largest portfolio of completed, active and promising projects for the manufacturing of defense products in India. During DefExpo-2022, the company will discuss with the Indian side the production and supply of AK-203s for the military and security forces.The AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles have successfully passed the test program, are now supplied to state customers in Russia, and are also exported abroad. The Picatinny rail is integrated into them at the production stage, which makes it convenient and easy to mount sights and tactical accessories, ensuring the effective use of weapons in various conditions.

