West Tries to Sideline Africa on Global Stage, Finance Ministers Say

West Tries to Sideline Africa on Global Stage, Finance Ministers Say

The African continent, forced to content with floods and drought along with regional conflicts, has also been bearing the brunt of external shocks

Africa’s finance ministers have accused rich Western countries and international financial institutions of deliberately “marginalizing” the continent’s influence on issues of global importance, Bloomberg reported.Assistance would be “more impactful” if international contributors made an effort to listen to those they are helping, underscored Ncumbe.Ncube clarified at an IMF press conference on Saturday that Zimbabwe is currently working with the World Bank and International Monetary Fund on how to clear over $10 billion in external debt, mostly in arrears."We've begun to make token payments to the World Bank, the AfDB (African Development Bank), European Investment Bank. And all the Paris Club creditors, 17 of them, we will be making token payments to show that we want to be a good debtor," Ncube said.Similar sentiments regarding Western countries have been voiced by Zambia’s finance chief. Africa’s weight at the table is “very narrow” and it remains “marginalized,” despite the fact that the continent’s population and youth demographic is outrivaled only by Asia, Situmbeko Musokotwane emphasized.Zambia is locked in negotiations over debt restructuring, Musokotwane clarified. Africa’s second-largest copper producer has been in default for almost two years. Zambia secured a $1.3 billion, three-year loan from the IMF in September, and is currently seeking a present value $6.3 billion debt reduction. The country’s debts have soared in recent years as it struggled to fund infrastructure projects to help the country supplement drought-affected hydropower plants.Zambia and Chad, together with Ethiopia, were the first to request help in debt relief a Group of 20 common framework. The Group of 20 nation’s debt-restructuring mechanism needs to be reformed, warned South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.Dier Tong Ngor, South Sudan’s minister of finance and economic planning, echoed the stance of other African finance bosses.“We can’t expect that the development burden of Africa will be on the shoulders of institutions like the World Bank and IMF and so forth - their resource levels are just too small compared to the needs,” Ngor said, adding:The African finance chiefs spoke after the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) on October 10 -16 in Washington DC.The fiscal challenges come as emerging markets are forced to deal with the fallout from policy decisions taken by the developed nations, including aggressive interest-rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.With US inflation at some of the highest annual rates in 40 years, reaching 8.3 percent in August, the Fed has raised interest rates to combat it, in turn resulting in raised loan-servicing costs. The US fiscal moves to strengthen its currency also raised the cost of dollar-priced energy and food imports, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.The continent of 1.2 billion people, which has been struggling to shake off the self-serving legacy of Western colonialism, is currently forced to contend with a plethora of challenges. Years of scarce rainfall across Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia have caused the worst drought in 40 years with the looming threat of famine in the hardest-hit areas. Meanwhile, weeks of heavy rains and floods have affected 5 million people in 19 countries across West and Central Africa, killing hundreds, destroying croplands and displacing tens of thousands of people.All this comes amid a broader economic downturn accompanied by skyrocketing food, fertilizer and fuel prices, fed, in part, by the fallout from the Ukraine crisis. Self-harming sanctions imposed by the so-called collective West on Russia - one of the largest producers and exporters of wheat, sunflower oil, and other agricultural commodities in the world - over its special military operation in Ukraine have only exacerbated the energy crisis and food security on a global scale.

