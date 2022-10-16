https://sputniknews.com/20221016/two-indian-teens-go-missing-for-56-days-near-china-border-1101894312.html

Two Indian Teens Go Missing for 56 Days Near China Border

Two Indian Teens Go Missing for 56 Days Near China Border

Local police officers and villagers suspect that two youths who have been missing for over a month in India's Arunachal Pradesh after going deep into the... 16.10.2022, Sputnik International

A case of two missing Indian boys, who are believed to have gone trekking in deep mountainous jungles near the border with China to collect wild medicinal herbs, has sparked panic in the village, with calls being made for a high-level investigation.The incident took place on August 19, when two youths, identified as Bateilum Tikro and Bayingso Manyu, went to the Chaglagam area in Arunachal Pradesh state, which is close to the international border.The Anjaw district's superintendent of police (SP), SP Rike Kamsi, told local media that they had alerted the Indian Army, Special Investigation Branch (SIB), and other agencies, who are now carrying out a search operation. Kamsi said that the families had been searching for them for over a month, but couldn't trace them. This is not the first such case. Last year, a 19-year-old boy, Miram Taron of the Upper Siang district, accidentally walked into Chinese territory. China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) caught and allegedly harassed him before returning him to the Indian Army after 10 days. While there was no response from the Chinese Army on the allegations, spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, said they had taken up the matter with the Chinese side.In September 2020, five boys from Arunachal Pradesh state's Upper Subansiri district, who worked as military porters, were caught by the Chinese Army after they lost their way and crossed the border. The incident sparked a major diplomatic row between India and China, until the boys were returned by the Chinese military after 10 days.

