Twelve People Killed in Armed Attack in Mexico Bar
05:27 GMT 16.10.2022 (Updated: 05:45 GMT 16.10.2022)
© AP Photo / Armando SolisA police officer stand near the area of a massive shootout in Parangaricutiro, Mexico,Thursday, March 10, 2022. Authorities in the avocado-growing zone of western Mexico said five suspected drug cartel gunmen have been killed in a massive firefight between gangs.
© AP Photo / Armando Solis
A group of unidentified gunmen opened fire on customers in a bar in central Mexico.
On Saturday evening, 12 people were killed in a gun attack in the central Mexican city of Irapuato, according to Reuters.
According to reports, six women and six men lost their life and three people were injured.
🔴#LoÚltimo Atacan un bar en Irapuato, Guanajuato. Se reportan 11 muertos hasta el momento, 6 mujeres y 5 hombres. pic.twitter.com/RAvRWeHx1Q— Zacatecas al Minuto ⌚ (@zacalminuto_mx) October 16, 2022
The city authorities said in a statement that security officials were trying to track down the gunmen. The motive for the shooting is still unclear.
The incident is the second mass shooting in Guanajuato state in less than a month. On 21 September, gunmen fatally shot 10 people in an attack on a bar in the town of Tarimoro, Guanajuato, about 60 miles south-east of Irapuato.