International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221016/twelve-people-killed-in-armed-attack-in-mexico-bar-1101890892.html
Twelve People Killed in Armed Attack in Mexico Bar
Twelve People Killed in Armed Attack in Mexico Bar
A group of unidentified gunmen opened fire on customers in a bar in central Mexico. 16.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-16T05:27+0000
2022-10-16T05:45+0000
world
mexico
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/13/1094899387_0:0:3131:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_da391c6650a0be97afcc19050062638e.jpg
On Saturday evening, 12 people were killed in a gun attack in the central Mexican city of Irapuato, according to Reuters.According to reports, six women and six men lost their life and three people were injured.The city authorities said in a statement that security officials were trying to track down the gunmen. The motive for the shooting is still unclear.The incident is the second mass shooting in Guanajuato state in less than a month. On 21 September, gunmen fatally shot 10 people in an attack on a bar in the town of Tarimoro, Guanajuato, about 60 miles south-east of Irapuato.
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/13/1094899387_145:0:2876:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5f705732370b47853731e98d86e38174.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mexico
mexico

Twelve People Killed in Armed Attack in Mexico Bar

05:27 GMT 16.10.2022 (Updated: 05:45 GMT 16.10.2022)
© AP Photo / Armando SolisA police officer stand near the area of a massive shootout in Parangaricutiro, Mexico,Thursday, March 10, 2022. Authorities in the avocado-growing zone of western Mexico said five suspected drug cartel gunmen have been killed in a massive firefight between gangs.
A police officer stand near the area of a massive shootout in Parangaricutiro, Mexico,Thursday, March 10, 2022. Authorities in the avocado-growing zone of western Mexico said five suspected drug cartel gunmen have been killed in a massive firefight between gangs. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2022
© AP Photo / Armando Solis
Subscribe
International
India
A group of unidentified gunmen opened fire on customers in a bar in central Mexico.
On Saturday evening, 12 people were killed in a gun attack in the central Mexican city of Irapuato, according to Reuters.
According to reports, six women and six men lost their life and three people were injured.
The city authorities said in a statement that security officials were trying to track down the gunmen. The motive for the shooting is still unclear.
The incident is the second mass shooting in Guanajuato state in less than a month. On 21 September, gunmen fatally shot 10 people in an attack on a bar in the town of Tarimoro, Guanajuato, about 60 miles south-east of Irapuato.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала