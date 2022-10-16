https://sputniknews.com/20221016/twelve-people-killed-in-armed-attack-in-mexico-bar-1101890892.html

Twelve People Killed in Armed Attack in Mexico Bar

On Saturday evening, 12 people were killed in a gun attack in the central Mexican city of Irapuato, according to Reuters.According to reports, six women and six men lost their life and three people were injured.The city authorities said in a statement that security officials were trying to track down the gunmen. The motive for the shooting is still unclear.The incident is the second mass shooting in Guanajuato state in less than a month. On 21 September, gunmen fatally shot 10 people in an attack on a bar in the town of Tarimoro, Guanajuato, about 60 miles south-east of Irapuato.

