Tehran Prison Fire Kills at Least 4, Injures 61

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least four people died and 61 others were injured in a fire at the Evin prison in the Iranian capital of Tehran, Iranian media reported... 16.10.2022, Sputnik International

Security and health services rescued 70 prisoners, however, four prisoners died, the IRNA news agency reported. According to the news agency, 10 prisoners out of 61 injured were hospitalized.Some inmates tried to escape from the prison but were caught, the news agency said, adding that on Sunday morning, the situation in the prison stabilized.On Saturday night, the media reported that a fire broke out in the prison’s workshop as a result of a conflict between several inmates. It was quickly extinguished thanks to the prompt actions of the prison officials, media said.

