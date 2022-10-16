https://sputniknews.com/20221016/shooting-near-university-campus-leaves-8-injured-in-virginia---authorities-1101908562.html

Shooting Near University Campus Leaves 8 Injured in Virginia - Authorities

"Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, of Harrisonburg, was arrested Sunday afternoon following a shooting in the 1500 block of Devon Lane that left eight individuals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," the city of Harrisonburg said in a statement on social media.According to the release, the suspect is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.According to Harrisonburg police, the wounded are aged 18 to 27 and have all been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.According to the university's safety update, the shooting occurred at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday (06:20 GMT), when the suspect fired into a crowd at an outdoor gathering near the university campus.The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

