International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221016/shooting-near-university-campus-leaves-8-injured-in-virginia---authorities-1101908562.html
Shooting Near University Campus Leaves 8 Injured in Virginia - Authorities
Shooting Near University Campus Leaves 8 Injured in Virginia - Authorities
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least eight people were injured in a shooting near the campus of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, according to the... 16.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-16T23:49+0000
2022-10-16T23:49+0000
americas
us
shooting
virginia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/19/1081869502_0:139:1920:1219_1920x0_80_0_0_2fe5191d293640bed04f1ff69b830a53.jpg
"Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, of Harrisonburg, was arrested Sunday afternoon following a shooting in the 1500 block of Devon Lane that left eight individuals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," the city of Harrisonburg said in a statement on social media.According to the release, the suspect is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.According to Harrisonburg police, the wounded are aged 18 to 27 and have all been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.According to the university's safety update, the shooting occurred at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday (06:20 GMT), when the suspect fired into a crowd at an outdoor gathering near the university campus.The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
https://sputniknews.com/20221016/raleigh-mass-shooter-is-a-15-year-old-but-will-be-charged-as-an-adult-police-say-1101889525.html
americas
virginia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/19/1081869502_56:0:1865:1357_1920x0_80_0_0_22416dc026167269dd524c6653c97ac5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, shooting, virginia
us, shooting, virginia

Shooting Near University Campus Leaves 8 Injured in Virginia - Authorities

23:49 GMT 16.10.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Jobs For Felons Hub / Police Crime Scene Tape
Police Crime Scene Tape - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Jobs For Felons Hub /
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least eight people were injured in a shooting near the campus of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, according to the city authorities.
"Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, of Harrisonburg, was arrested Sunday afternoon following a shooting in the 1500 block of Devon Lane that left eight individuals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," the city of Harrisonburg said in a statement on social media.
According to the release, the suspect is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Police Respond to an Active Shooter in Raleigh, North Carolina - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2022
Americas
Raleigh Mass Shooter is a 15-Year-Old But Will Be Charged as an Adult, Police Say
03:54 GMT
According to Harrisonburg police, the wounded are aged 18 to 27 and have all been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
"While the victims from this incident sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are not students currently enrolled at James Madison University, it is important to keep them in your thoughts as they recover," James Madison University said in a Sunday statement.
According to the university's safety update, the shooting occurred at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday (06:20 GMT), when the suspect fired into a crowd at an outdoor gathering near the university campus.
The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала