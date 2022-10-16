https://sputniknews.com/20221016/shooting-near-university-campus-leaves-8-injured-in-virginia---authorities-1101908562.html
Shooting Near University Campus Leaves 8 Injured in Virginia - Authorities
Shooting Near University Campus Leaves 8 Injured in Virginia - Authorities
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least eight people were injured in a shooting near the campus of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, according to the... 16.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-16T23:49+0000
2022-10-16T23:49+0000
2022-10-16T23:49+0000
americas
us
shooting
virginia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/19/1081869502_0:139:1920:1219_1920x0_80_0_0_2fe5191d293640bed04f1ff69b830a53.jpg
"Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, of Harrisonburg, was arrested Sunday afternoon following a shooting in the 1500 block of Devon Lane that left eight individuals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," the city of Harrisonburg said in a statement on social media.According to the release, the suspect is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.According to Harrisonburg police, the wounded are aged 18 to 27 and have all been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.According to the university's safety update, the shooting occurred at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday (06:20 GMT), when the suspect fired into a crowd at an outdoor gathering near the university campus.The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
https://sputniknews.com/20221016/raleigh-mass-shooter-is-a-15-year-old-but-will-be-charged-as-an-adult-police-say-1101889525.html
americas
virginia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/19/1081869502_56:0:1865:1357_1920x0_80_0_0_22416dc026167269dd524c6653c97ac5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, shooting, virginia
Shooting Near University Campus Leaves 8 Injured in Virginia - Authorities
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least eight people were injured in a shooting near the campus of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, according to the city authorities.
"Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, of Harrisonburg, was arrested Sunday afternoon following a shooting in the 1500 block of Devon Lane that left eight individuals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," the city of Harrisonburg said in a statement on social media.
According to the release, the suspect is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
According to Harrisonburg police, the wounded are aged 18 to 27 and have all been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
"While the victims from this incident sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are not students currently enrolled at James Madison University, it is important to keep them in your thoughts as they recover," James Madison University said in a Sunday statement.
According to the university's safety update, the shooting occurred at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday (06:20 GMT), when the suspect fired into a crowd at an outdoor gathering near the university campus.
The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.