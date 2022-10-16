https://sputniknews.com/20221016/ny-college-slammed-for-segregated-antiracism-program-for-faculty--staff-1101897986.html

NY College Slammed for Segregated 'Antiracism' Program For Faculty & Staff

NY College Slammed for Segregated 'Antiracism' Program For Faculty & Staff

Ithaca College in New York has been slammed for segregating staff by "racial affinity groups," having them meet on different days throughout a specific year-long course.The "Antiracism Institute" is an optional weekly event taking place at the college during the 2022-2023 academic year. Faculty and staff members are given the option to attend Monday sessions for "faculty and staff who identify as people of color" or Thursday sessions for "faculty and staff who identify as white," according to Fox News Digital.The Antiracism Institute, implemented by the college's Center for Faculty Excellence, will "focus on the development of communities who will support one another in learning and action," its website states, which is currently open only to those associated with the school. The meetings will be tailored to help attendees “learn about recognizing, responding to, and redressing racial inequities in the first semester.”“In the second semester the curriculum will focus on cultivating and sustaining communities," the website is cited as saying.Firstly, the university asked employees to record their race in an official school database. However, in a follow-up letter to staff, cited by the outlet, the school said that they "want to have a more complete understanding of our current demographic profiles." This was allegedly needed for the purpose of becoming "a more diverse and inclusive institution."The staff were asked to "make the entries that most closely reflect your racial and ethnic identity." Applicants to the program were requested to "write a statement of interest that describes how participation in the Antiracism Institute will contribute to your personal and professional development."Many on social media called the policy antithetical to defeating racism. Others lamented what they saw as a "return to the 1950-ies".The report echoes similar “woke” moves made by other US educational institutions. Tufts University recently came under fire after launching two sessions: “Radical Healing” and “Unpacking Whiteness,” set to separate black and ethnic minority staff from white colleagues.According to the institution’s diversity and inclusion department, “Radical Healing” is a session designed to create an important, safe space for BIPOC (black, indigenous, and people of color) staff and faculty at Tufts.“Unpacking Whiteness” is for those hoping to “find community and support in learning and understanding how to practice anti-racism in their daily lives.”Despite aiming to understand a "cross-cultural dialogue," Massachusetts university split up the two sessions - set to start on October 17 - based on the race of attendees.

