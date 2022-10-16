International
LIVE: Protesters Rally in Kishinev Against Government Policies
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20221016/next-virat-kohli-ladakh-schoolgirl-bats-like-pro---video-1101900205.html
Next Virat Kohli? Ladakh Schoolgirl Bats Like Pro - Video
Next Virat Kohli? Ladakh Schoolgirl Bats Like Pro - Video
For many people in India, cricket is not just a game, it is a passion that unites people of different walks of life. The sport has a huge following, and it's... 16.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-16T12:39+0000
2022-10-16T12:39+0000
viral video
cricket
cricket
video
video
inspiration
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107737/90/1077379002_0:54:1025:630_1920x0_80_0_0_f3c6449009e5c1d9ff79dad3b2610285.jpg
Maqsooma, a young girl from India-administered Ladakh has become an internet sensation after her batting skills left everyone impressed in a viral video.In the clip posted on Twitter by the Directorate of School Education, a little girl, studying in the sixth grade, can be seen batting like a pro and driving the ball to the outer limits of the school ground.When asked who her favorite cricket player was, the girl said "Virat Kohli" - the former Indian cricket captain.Netizens were incredibly impressed by Maqsooma's talents and took to the comment section to praise her skills.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107737/90/1077379002_56:0:967:683_1920x0_80_0_0_110c0807ad4eaec5b3f3619c6f6cd841.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral video, cricket, cricket, video, video, inspiration
viral video, cricket, cricket, video, video, inspiration

Next Virat Kohli? Ladakh Schoolgirl Bats Like Pro - Video

12:39 GMT 16.10.2022
CC BY 2.5 / Marie-Lan Nguyen / A Gunn & Moore Flare DXM bat (Harrow size) and a Gunn & Moore Purist 156g cricket balA Gunn & Moore Flare DXM bat (Harrow size) and a Gunn & Moore Purist 156g cricket bal
A Gunn & Moore Flare DXM bat (Harrow size) and a Gunn & Moore Purist 156g cricket bal - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2022
CC BY 2.5 / Marie-Lan Nguyen / A Gunn & Moore Flare DXM bat (Harrow size) and a Gunn & Moore Purist 156g cricket bal
Subscribe
International
India
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
For many people in India, cricket is not just a game, it is a passion that unites people of different walks of life. The sport has a huge following, and it's not just men who love to play it.
Maqsooma, a young girl from India-administered Ladakh has become an internet sensation after her batting skills left everyone impressed in a viral video.
In the clip posted on Twitter by the Directorate of School Education, a little girl, studying in the sixth grade, can be seen batting like a pro and driving the ball to the outer limits of the school ground.

"I have been playing since childhood. I am still learning how to play - especially the 'Helicopter Shot.' After taking the second run, we get tired and do not feel like running for another," Maqsooma said in a video in Hindi.

When asked who her favorite cricket player was, the girl said "Virat Kohli" - the former Indian cricket captain.
Netizens were incredibly impressed by Maqsooma's talents and took to the comment section to praise her skills.
© Photo : Twitter/@dse_ladakhNetizens react to the viral video of young girl from India's Ladakh who breaks the internet and has left everyone impressed with her batting skills
Netizens react to the viral video of young girl from India's Ladakh who breaks the internet and has left everyone impressed with her batting skills - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2022
Netizens react to the viral video of young girl from India's Ladakh who breaks the internet and has left everyone impressed with her batting skills
© Photo : Twitter/@dse_ladakh
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала