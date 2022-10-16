Next Virat Kohli? Ladakh Schoolgirl Bats Like Pro - Video
For many people in India, cricket is not just a game, it is a passion that unites people of different walks of life. The sport has a huge following, and it's not just men who love to play it.
Maqsooma, a young girl from India-administered Ladakh has become an internet sensation after her batting skills left everyone impressed in a viral video.
In the clip posted on Twitter by the Directorate of School Education, a little girl, studying in the sixth grade, can be seen batting like a pro and driving the ball to the outer limits of the school ground.
"I have been playing since childhood. I am still learning how to play - especially the 'Helicopter Shot.' After taking the second run, we get tired and do not feel like running for another," Maqsooma said in a video in Hindi.
When asked who her favorite cricket player was, the girl said "Virat Kohli" - the former Indian cricket captain.
My father at home and my teacher at school encourage me to play cricket. I'll put all my efforts to play like @imVkohli Maqsooma student class 6th #HSKaksar pic.twitter.com/2ULB4yAyBt— DSE, Ladakh (@dse_ladakh) October 14, 2022
Netizens were incredibly impressed by Maqsooma's talents and took to the comment section to praise her skills.
© Photo : Twitter/@dse_ladakhNetizens react to the viral video of young girl from India's Ladakh who breaks the internet and has left everyone impressed with her batting skills
