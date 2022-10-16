https://sputniknews.com/20221016/next-virat-kohli-ladakh-schoolgirl-bats-like-pro---video-1101900205.html

Next Virat Kohli? Ladakh Schoolgirl Bats Like Pro - Video

For many people in India, cricket is not just a game, it is a passion that unites people of different walks of life. The sport has a huge following, and it's... 16.10.2022, Sputnik International

Maqsooma, a young girl from India-administered Ladakh has become an internet sensation after her batting skills left everyone impressed in a viral video.In the clip posted on Twitter by the Directorate of School Education, a little girl, studying in the sixth grade, can be seen batting like a pro and driving the ball to the outer limits of the school ground.When asked who her favorite cricket player was, the girl said "Virat Kohli" - the former Indian cricket captain.Netizens were incredibly impressed by Maqsooma's talents and took to the comment section to praise her skills.

