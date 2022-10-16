International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221016/nearly-one-million-quarantined-in-uganda-as-ebola-outbreak-spreads-1101897605.html
Nearly One Million Quarantined in Uganda as Ebola Outbreak Spreads
Nearly One Million Quarantined in Uganda as Ebola Outbreak Spreads
The landlocked East African nation declared an outbreak of the Ebola virus disease in September. On Wednesday, health ministers from nine African countries met... 16.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-16T10:18+0000
2022-10-16T10:38+0000
africa
ebola
uganda
quarantine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/17/1101149439_0:64:3072:1792_1920x0_80_0_0_09461b4934cb320755d3eb12cc4d487b.jpg
A three-week lockdown has been imposed in Uganda’s Ebola-hit central districts of Mubende and Kassanda in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly virus, the government has announced.The measures, introduced nearly a month after the country reported its first death from the virus, were presented by President Yoweri Museveni in a televised address Saturday night, and will affect nearly one million Ugandans.Exceptions are made for cargo trucks and vehicles used by the national Ebola response. Vehicles transiting through the areas will be allowed to do so pending police clearance, but are prohibited from stopping or picking anyone up along their route. Similar restrictions apply for government and security vehicles.The measures also include a 7 pm to 6 am curfew.Schools will continue to operate, but places of worship, entertainment venues, and seasonal markets have been shuttered.The regional mining sector, which includes investments from Europe and North American companies, will remain operational.The national health response will include the mobilization and deployment of 20 ambulances from other regions, plus 10 vehicles seconded for the transportation of health workers. The Ministry of Health is tasked with providing personal protective equipment.Uganda declared an Ebola outbreak in late September after detecting the Ebola Sudan strain. 58 people have been infected, with 19 dying and 20 making a recovery thanks to early detection and treatment.On Wednesday, government and health officials from Uganda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Kenya, Liberia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, and Tanzania met and agreed on formulating a joint response to the outbreak. The meeting was organized in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – the African Union’s public health agency.Ebola is an acute viral infection affecting human beings and some other animal species, particularly primates. Human-to-human transmission of the virus can occur through the exchange of bodily fluids, or as a result of contact with objects which have been infected. Common symptoms include high fever, diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomiting of blood, fatigue, and hemorrhaging.September’s outbreak isn’t the first time Uganda has suffered an Ebola health emergency. Outbreaks were also detected in the year 2000 (when 224 people died), 2007 (when 37 died), 2011 (one fatality), 2012 (21 dead), and 2019 (four fatalities).A major Ebola epidemic struck the West African nations of Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Liberia between 2014 and 2016, infecting over 28,600 people, and killing 11,300. A global pandemic response was organized, with Cuba leading the way in deploying hundreds of doctors and health care workers to combat the health emergency. Another outbreak took place in the DRC in 2018, claiming about 2,000 lives.The World Health Organization has identified six Ebola strains with mortality ranging from 25 to 90 percent. The first strain was detected in 1976 in the DRC (then known as Zaire) and Sudan (now South Sudan). Belgian-British microbiologist Peter Piot, one of the doctors credited with discovering the Ebola virus, later recounted that the virus was unintentionally spread at the Yambuku Mission Hospital, a Catholic mission providing vitamin shots to local residents using reused, unsterilized syringes. Filovirus-carrying bats have been named the culprits behind the transmission of Ebola to human beings.
https://sputniknews.com/20221013/african-states-agree-on-joint-response-to-ebola-outbreak-1101790192.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220922/russia-offers-uganda-help-to-fight-ebola-outbreak-1101080665.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220527/russian-mod-presents-new-docs-on-dozens-of-pentagon-backed-bioweapons-projects-in-ukraine-1095826603.html
uganda
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/17/1101149439_91:0:2811:2040_1920x0_80_0_0_8ef75542f5039e768babf70255ae7fdd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ebola, uganda, quarantine
ebola, uganda, quarantine

Nearly One Million Quarantined in Uganda as Ebola Outbreak Spreads

10:18 GMT 16.10.2022 (Updated: 10:38 GMT 16.10.2022)
© AFP 2022 / ISAAC KASAMANIHealth workers stand at a non-gazetted crossing point in the Mirami village, near the Mpondwe border check point between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo
Health workers stand at a non-gazetted crossing point in the Mirami village, near the Mpondwe border check point between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / ISAAC KASAMANI
Subscribe
International
India
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The landlocked East African nation declared an outbreak of the Ebola virus disease in September. On Wednesday, health ministers from nine African countries met to organize a joint response to the health emergency.
A three-week lockdown has been imposed in Uganda’s Ebola-hit central districts of Mubende and Kassanda in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly virus, the government has announced.
The measures, introduced nearly a month after the country reported its first death from the virus, were presented by President Yoweri Museveni in a televised address Saturday night, and will affect nearly one million Ugandans.
“Movement into and out of Mubende and Kassanda is prohibited,” Museveni said during his address. “Public, private transport and Boda Bodas [motorcycle taxis, ed.] are not permitted to move in Mubende and Kasanda districts to curb Ebola,” he added.
Exceptions are made for cargo trucks and vehicles used by the national Ebola response. Vehicles transiting through the areas will be allowed to do so pending police clearance, but are prohibited from stopping or picking anyone up along their route. Similar restrictions apply for government and security vehicles.
The measures also include a 7 pm to 6 am curfew.
Schools will continue to operate, but places of worship, entertainment venues, and seasonal markets have been shuttered.
The regional mining sector, which includes investments from Europe and North American companies, will remain operational.
Health workers wearing protective suits tend to to an Ebola victim kept in an isolation tent in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Saturday, July 13, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2022
Africa
African States Agree on Joint Response to Ebola Outbreak
13 October, 06:18 GMT
The national health response will include the mobilization and deployment of 20 ambulances from other regions, plus 10 vehicles seconded for the transportation of health workers. The Ministry of Health is tasked with providing personal protective equipment.
Uganda declared an Ebola outbreak in late September after detecting the Ebola Sudan strain. 58 people have been infected, with 19 dying and 20 making a recovery thanks to early detection and treatment.
On Wednesday, government and health officials from Uganda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Kenya, Liberia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, and Tanzania met and agreed on formulating a joint response to the outbreak. The meeting was organized in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – the African Union’s public health agency.
Ebola is an acute viral infection affecting human beings and some other animal species, particularly primates. Human-to-human transmission of the virus can occur through the exchange of bodily fluids, or as a result of contact with objects which have been infected. Common symptoms include high fever, diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomiting of blood, fatigue, and hemorrhaging.
FILE - An Ebola victim is put to rest at the Muslim cemetery in Beni, in Congo, on July 14, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2022
Africa
Russia Offers Uganda Help to Fight Ebola Outbreak
22 September, 10:20 GMT
September’s outbreak isn’t the first time Uganda has suffered an Ebola health emergency. Outbreaks were also detected in the year 2000 (when 224 people died), 2007 (when 37 died), 2011 (one fatality), 2012 (21 dead), and 2019 (four fatalities).
A major Ebola epidemic struck the West African nations of Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Liberia between 2014 and 2016, infecting over 28,600 people, and killing 11,300. A global pandemic response was organized, with Cuba leading the way in deploying hundreds of doctors and health care workers to combat the health emergency. Another outbreak took place in the DRC in 2018, claiming about 2,000 lives.
The World Health Organization has identified six Ebola strains with mortality ranging from 25 to 90 percent. The first strain was detected in 1976 in the DRC (then known as Zaire) and Sudan (now South Sudan). Belgian-British microbiologist Peter Piot, one of the doctors credited with discovering the Ebola virus, later recounted that the virus was unintentionally spread at the Yambuku Mission Hospital, a Catholic mission providing vitamin shots to local residents using reused, unsterilized syringes. Filovirus-carrying bats have been named the culprits behind the transmission of Ebola to human beings.
Monkeypox sample - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2022
Russia
Russian Military Points to Presence of US-Funded Biolabs in Nigeria Amid Global Monkeypox Scare
27 May, 13:46 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала