Mauritius Wants to Develop Cooperation With Russia – Ambassador
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Mauritius intends to actively develop cooperation with Russia, the ambassador of the republic to Russia, Jankee Kheswar, said on Sunday. 16.10.2022
"Mauritius is a small country and we want to work with everyone. Russia is a big and influential country, and we want to actively cooperate with it," the diplomat said.According to the ambassador, relations with Russia are also significant because Moscow was one of the first to conclude diplomatic relations with Mauritius.Russia also provided Mauritius, in particular, with vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic, the diplomat noted, adding that medical tourism can be an area of potential bilateral cooperation."Medical tourism is an area in which we could successfully cooperate. I would suggest thinking on an international scale," Kheswar said, noting that Mauritius could offer the Russian regions its experience in the construction of hotels, since the island has a well-developed hotel industry.He also highlighted that Mauritius is welcoming a growing number of Russian tourists as several Western countries have restricted air travel with Russia. Kheswar added that Port Louis is trying to forge a strategy that would allow to welcome even more tourists from Russia and give them an opportunity to pay with Mir cards.The diplomatic relations between Russia and Mauritius were established in March 1968. The countries develop bilateral cooperation in the spheres of sport, culture, tourism, trade and investment, cooperation between security services.
Mauritius Wants to Develop Cooperation With Russia – Ambassador
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Mauritius intends to actively develop cooperation with Russia, the ambassador of the republic to Russia, Jankee Kheswar, said on Sunday.
"Mauritius is a small country and we want to work with everyone. Russia is a big and influential country, and we want to actively cooperate with it," the diplomat said.
According to the ambassador, relations with Russia are also significant because Moscow was one of the first to conclude diplomatic relations with Mauritius.
"Mauritius has already signed agreements with the Russian Federation on many aspects: fishing, agriculture, healthcare, education. These are areas that Mauritius and Russia can develop," he told reporters.
Russia also provided Mauritius, in particular, with vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic, the diplomat noted, adding that medical tourism can be an area of potential bilateral cooperation.
"Medical tourism is an area in which we could successfully cooperate. I would suggest thinking on an international scale," Kheswar said, noting that Mauritius could offer the Russian regions its experience in the construction of hotels, since the island has a well-developed hotel industry.
He also highlighted that Mauritius is welcoming a growing number of Russian tourists as several Western countries have restricted air travel with Russia. Kheswar added that Port Louis is trying to forge a strategy that would allow to welcome even more tourists from Russia and give them an opportunity to pay with Mir cards.
The diplomatic relations between Russia and Mauritius were established in March 1968. The countries develop bilateral cooperation in the spheres of sport, culture, tourism, trade and investment, cooperation between security services.