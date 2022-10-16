LIVE UPDATES: China Urges Its Citizens to Leave Ukraine as Air Raid Alerts Sound Across Country

In February, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk amid Kiev's intensified attacks.
On October 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on Monday that Russia had carried out retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by the Kiev regime.
The strikes followed a terrorist attack against the Crimean Bridge on October 8 carried out by the Ukrainian special services.
With the Russian precision strikes continuing over the past week, China has urged its citizens to leave the territory of Ukraine, the Global Times newspaper reports citing a ministry statement.
04:56 GMT 16.10.2022
China Urges Its Citizens to Leave Ukraine as Air Raid Alerts Sound Across Country
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China is calling on Chinese citizens to leave the territory of Ukraine, the Global Times newspaper reports citing a ministry statement.
The foreign ministry, as well as the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine, urged Chinese citizens on Saturday to leave Ukraine, adding that the embassy could help evacuate people.
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday that Beijing hoped for a speedy de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine in light of the strikes targeting Ukrainian infrastructure.