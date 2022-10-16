LIVE UPDATES: China Urges Its Citizens to Leave Ukraine as Air Raid Alerts Sound Across Country

China Urges Its Citizens to Leave Ukraine as Air Raid Alerts Sound Across Country

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China is calling on Chinese citizens to leave the territory of Ukraine, the Global Times newspaper reports citing a ministry statement.



The foreign ministry, as well as the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine, urged Chinese citizens on Saturday to leave Ukraine, adding that the embassy could help evacuate people.



Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday that Beijing hoped for a speedy de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine in light of the strikes targeting Ukrainian infrastructure.