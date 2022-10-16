International
LIVE: Protesters Rally in Kishinev Against Government Policies
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221016/iran-tests-air-defenses-that-can-track-aircraft-flying-out-of-us-mideast-bases-1101901913.html
Iran Tests Air Defenses That Can Track Aircraft Flying Out of US Mideast Bases
Iran Tests Air Defenses That Can Track Aircraft Flying Out of US Mideast Bases
Earlier this year, Iran’s Noor-2 surveillance satellite surprised the Pentagon by taking a high-resolution satellite snap of the United States Fifth Fleet’s... 16.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-16T12:54+0000
2022-10-16T12:54+0000
military
iran
air defense
bavar-373 air defense missile system
range
us
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/17/1094132014_0:175:3329:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8293f4b90fec13ba6b266d2e5432b6c1.jpg
Iranian defense engineers are working to increase the range of the Bavar-373 long-range road-mobile surface-to-air missile system to 300 km – enough to blanket most major US military bases in the immediate vicinity of the Islamic Republic, a senior commander has announced.Sabahifard assured that the Iranian military knows what’s going on at “enemy” bases in the region using its network of advanced homegrown radars. “We are monitoring the enemies at their bases. The range of our radars is thousands of kilometers,” the commander boasted. In addition to radar, the country’s Air Defense Force troops have modern aerial, intelligence, interception and combat equipment, he added.Iran began development of the Bavar-373 missile system in 2010, immediately after then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev froze the export of S-300PMU-1 air defense systems to the country, citing United Nations sanctions. The S-300s were eventually delivered in 2015 and 2016. The Bavar-373 was first unveiled at a ceremony in mid-2016, and introduced into service in 2019. An export version was presented at a military exhibition in Doha this past March.Like the S-300, the Bavar-373 uses a phased array radar to track aerial targets and ballistic missiles at medium and long ranges. Iran’s military says the system can detect aerial targets at ranges of 300+ km, lock on at 250 km, and destroy them at a range of 200 km, and an altitude of up to 30 km. The system’s phased array tracking radar is complemented by active electronically scanned array (AESA) S-band/X-band acquisition and targeting radars. The base system can track 60 targets at once and engage six of them simultaneously. The Bavar-373 is also upgradable, with Iranian media reporting in 2016 that the system is compatible with a long-range phased array radar known as Me’raj-4, which can spot aerial objects and projectiles at a range of up to 450 km and track as many as 200 of them simultaneously.Iran enjoys some of the densest and most sophisticated air defenses in the Middle East, with its range of ultra-long, long, medium and short-range stationary and mobile radar systems complemented by several layers of mobile and stationary surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems including the Khordad 3 – a medium-range system which shot down a $220 million US spy drone over the Strait of Hormuz in 2019.The United States operates nearly two dozen military bases directly adjacent to Iran, with troops stationed in Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq. US Naval Forces Central Command – the combatant command responsible for US operations in the Middle East, operates out of Naval Support Activity Bahrain, a base containing about 9,000 US military personnel and civilian contractors. That base is situated less than 250 km from Iran across the Persian Gulf. The Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar is home to CENTCOM’s forward HQ, with over 11,000 troops and contractors situated there, including more than 100 aircraft. It’s located about 270 km from Iran’s coast.
https://sputniknews.com/20210823/iran-boasts-newest-version-of-bavar-373-air-defense-system-is-better-than-russias-s-400-1083695915.html
https://sputniknews.com/20221012/iran-russia-and-china-to-hold-joint-naval-exercises-in-indian-ocean-soon-commander-says-1101767123.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/17/1094132014_462:0:3193:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2ea564d92d3fe7a91fe9d29821342f71.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, air defense, bavar-373 air defense missile system, range, us, middle east
iran, air defense, bavar-373 air defense missile system, range, us, middle east

Iran Tests Air Defenses That Can Track Aircraft Flying Out of US Mideast Bases

12:54 GMT 16.10.2022
© AP Photo / Lujain JoA model of an Iranian Bavar-373 (AD-200) launch system missile is seen at a stand at the DIMDEX exhibition in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Iran, under sweeping economic sanctions, was hawking weapons on Wednesday at a Qatari defense exhibit, a surprising sight at the major conference also showcasing American companies and fighter jets.
A model of an Iranian Bavar-373 (AD-200) launch system missile is seen at a stand at the DIMDEX exhibition in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Iran, under sweeping economic sanctions, was hawking weapons on Wednesday at a Qatari defense exhibit, a surprising sight at the major conference also showcasing American companies and fighter jets. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2022
© AP Photo / Lujain Jo
Subscribe
International
India
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this year, Iran’s Noor-2 surveillance satellite surprised the Pentagon by taking a high-resolution satellite snap of the United States Fifth Fleet’s headquarters in Manama, Bahrain. Two years earlier, the Noor-1 released detailed images of Al-Udeid Air Base – the Qatar-based home of the US Central Command.
Iranian defense engineers are working to increase the range of the Bavar-373 long-range road-mobile surface-to-air missile system to 300 km – enough to blanket most major US military bases in the immediate vicinity of the Islamic Republic, a senior commander has announced.
“Today, we have created the necessary air defense coverage at all levels and layers, and in the area of high altitude, have been able to test the Bavar-373 system at a range of 200 km. We have also started the testing of this system at a range of 300 km,” Iran Air Defense Force commander Brig. Gen. Amir Alireza Sabahifard said in a speech Sunday.
Sabahifard assured that the Iranian military knows what’s going on at “enemy” bases in the region using its network of advanced homegrown radars. “We are monitoring the enemies at their bases. The range of our radars is thousands of kilometers,” the commander boasted. In addition to radar, the country’s Air Defense Force troops have modern aerial, intelligence, interception and combat equipment, he added.
“In past years, we faced limitations of weapons and systems, using systems from the Era of Sacred Defense,” Sabahifard said, referring to the Iran-Iraq War of 1980-1988. “But today, we are holding exercises using the best domestic equipment on the cutting edge of global [military] technology. And our enemies know that today we are the absolute defense power in the region,” he said.
Iran began development of the Bavar-373 missile system in 2010, immediately after then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev froze the export of S-300PMU-1 air defense systems to the country, citing United Nations sanctions. The S-300s were eventually delivered in 2015 and 2016. The Bavar-373 was first unveiled at a ceremony in mid-2016, and introduced into service in 2019. An export version was presented at a military exhibition in Doha this past March.
Like the S-300, the Bavar-373 uses a phased array radar to track aerial targets and ballistic missiles at medium and long ranges. Iran’s military says the system can detect aerial targets at ranges of 300+ km, lock on at 250 km, and destroy them at a range of 200 km, and an altitude of up to 30 km. The system’s phased array tracking radar is complemented by active electronically scanned array (AESA) S-band/X-band acquisition and targeting radars. The base system can track 60 targets at once and engage six of them simultaneously. The Bavar-373 is also upgradable, with Iranian media reporting in 2016 that the system is compatible with a long-range phased array radar known as Me’raj-4, which can spot aerial objects and projectiles at a range of up to 450 km and track as many as 200 of them simultaneously.
Bavar-373 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2021
Iran Boasts Newest Version of Bavar-373 Air Defense System is Better Than Russia’s S-400
23 August 2021, 20:22 GMT
Iran enjoys some of the densest and most sophisticated air defenses in the Middle East, with its range of ultra-long, long, medium and short-range stationary and mobile radar systems complemented by several layers of mobile and stationary surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems including the Khordad 3 – a medium-range system which shot down a $220 million US spy drone over the Strait of Hormuz in 2019.
The United States operates nearly two dozen military bases directly adjacent to Iran, with troops stationed in Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq. US Naval Forces Central Command – the combatant command responsible for US operations in the Middle East, operates out of Naval Support Activity Bahrain, a base containing about 9,000 US military personnel and civilian contractors. That base is situated less than 250 km from Iran across the Persian Gulf. The Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar is home to CENTCOM’s forward HQ, with over 11,000 troops and contractors situated there, including more than 100 aircraft. It’s located about 270 km from Iran’s coast.
In this Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Navy frigate Huangshan, left, and Russian Navy antisubmarine ship Admiral Tributs take part in a joint naval drill at sea off south China's Guangdong Province. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2022
Military
Iran, Russia and China to Hold Joint Naval Exercises in Indian Ocean Soon, Commander Says
12 October, 13:47 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала