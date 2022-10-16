https://sputniknews.com/20221016/ghislaine-maxwell-feels-bad-for-dear-friend-prince-andrew-in-prison-interviews--1101901366.html

Ghislaine Maxwell 'Feels Bad' for 'Dear Friend' Prince Andrew in Prison Interviews

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on 29 December 2021, of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by the late billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein... 16.10.2022, Sputnik International

Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted for conspiring with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to groom and sexually abuse underage girls, says she understands why Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton “can no longer consider me as a friend”, British weekly newspaper the Mail on Sunday reported.The former British socialite who is now serving 20 years at a jail in Florida's state capital Tallahassee, gave her first two interviews since being found guilty of sex trafficking to CBS and Paramount Plus. Maxwell, 60, reportedly gave one of the interviews in person at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre in June and the next one remotely from where she is now being held.The daughter of the late publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell was described as being aware why Prince Andrew’s lawyers downplayed their friendship, saying:Maxwell, who had known the Duke of York since her days as a student at Oxford University in the Eighties, is cited as adding:Maxwell reportedly branded as "fake" the notorious photograph showing Prince Andrew with his hand around the waist of a then 17-year-old Virginia Roberts, now Giuffre, who accused him of sexually assaulting her while she was under age (in certain jurisdictions) and being trafficked by the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Said to have been taken at Maxwell’s London home (where the age of consent is 16) in March 2001, it shows Epstein’s former girlfriend standing in the background.“This photo is not real,” she purportedly said in the interview, backing the disgraced royal’s earlier claim that it had been doctored.Giuffre sued Prince Andrew for sex abuse. However, the royal, who never admitted guilt, reached an out-of-court settlement with her in February.‘Cancelled’ FriendsMaxwell also reportedly reminisced in the interviews about her close friendships with former US Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.The relationship with Clinton, who traveled to Epstein's private island at least 26 times on the 'Lolita Express' - the late convicted sex trafficker's private jet - was also a “special friendship, which continued over the years”, said Maxwell.As for former President Trump, Maxwell applauded him for daring to “wish her well” after her arrest.Maxwell complained friends were “cancelled” just for knowing her.Hundreds of public figures, ranging from Hollywood actors and musicians to high-profile politicians, are known to have associated with Epstein, including, Bill Gates, former Senator John Glenn, and former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell.When speaking from the Metropolitan Detention Centre, where she bemoaned the "harsh isolation", and lack of food and clean water, Maxwell is also said to have revealed that a fellow inmate had planned to kill her while she slept. Accordingly, after being moved to Tallahassee jail, the 60-year-old felt more safe.As for her association with “the greatest regret of my life," pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, found dead in his cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, she lamented how it had transformed her into a “wicked witch” character.“And obviously, if I could go back today, I would avoid meeting him, and I would make different choices,” Maxwell said.

