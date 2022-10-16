https://sputniknews.com/20221016/frances-le-pen-blasts-eus-borrell-over-threat-to-annihilate-russian-army-1101903211.html

France’s Le Pen Blasts EU’s Borrell Over Threat to ‘Annihilate’ Russian Army

France’s Le Pen Blasts EU’s Borrell Over Threat to ‘Annihilate’ Russian Army

In a speech on Thursday in which he compared the European Union to a paradise-like “garden” flanked by “jungles,” the EU high representative for foreign and... 16.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-16T14:01+0000

2022-10-16T14:01+0000

2022-10-16T14:18+0000

marine le pen

josep borrell

russia

france

ukraine

nuclear

annihilation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106617/18/1066171844_0:172:2777:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_b454ba349fd303e9e70ee8edd6c72e32.jpg

France would probably be at war with Russia if Josep Borrell was in charge of the nation’s foreign and security policy, National Rally Marine Le Pen has said.Le Pen cautioned against crossing the line of assistance to Ukraine and becoming a direct participant in the conflict between Moscow and Kiev. “The French people don’t want this, I don’t want this,” she stressed. “Be careful not to take too big a step which would take us to war."The politician also expressed consternation that the term "peace" “has practically disappeared from the lexicon of the participants” of the crisis, and called for negotiations, recalling her idea of Paris hosting a global peace conference.Borrell warned Thursday that Russia’s army would be “annihilated” by NATO if Moscow were to use nukes in Ukraine.Western officials and media have spent weeks discussing the escalating danger of a nuclear war after deliberately distorting comments made by the Russian president last month about statements by senior NATO officials on the possibility or even admissibility of using weapons of mass destruction against Russia.Russia’s nuclear doctrine expressly forbids the use of nuclear weapons unless WMDs are used against it first, or in the event of a conventional attack so severe that the country’s very existence is threatened. The US nuclear doctrine faces no such restrictions, and the Pentagon explicitly rejects ruling out the concept of a nuclear first strike.France has committed hundreds of millions of euros' worth of military aid to Ukraine, including heavy towed and self-propelled artillery systems, armored personnel carriers and trucks, anti-tank and anti-air missile systems, radars, engineering equipment, and small arms. Moscow has repeatedly called on Paris and other Western countries to halt weapons deliveries, pointing to the danger they pose in escalating the crisis and creating a multi-billion dollar weapons smuggling network.French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced Saturday that Paris will be providing general combat, logistics and equipment training for 2,000 Ukrainian troops, who will be assigned to French units for "several weeks."

https://sputniknews.com/20221014/uk-defense-chief-chides-macron-for-revealing-his-hand-on-nuclear-weapons-1101835431.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220816/french-made-geneva-convention-violating-mines-found-in-donbass-russian-mod-1099665087.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

marine le pen, josep borrell, russia, france, ukraine, nuclear, annihilation