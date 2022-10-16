International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221016/erdogan-says-rescue-mission-completed-at-coal-mine-blast-site-in-northern-turkey-1101892151.html
Erdogan Says Rescue Mission Completed at Coal Mine Blast Site in Northern Turkey
Erdogan Says Rescue Mission Completed at Coal Mine Blast Site in Northern Turkey
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the rescue mission was completed at the explosion at a mine in northern Turkey, media... 16.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-16T06:30+0000
2022-10-16T06:30+0000
world
recep tayyip erdogan
turkey
mine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/10/1101892000_0:187:2979:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_af08b065922afded49a81b98582b2507.jpg
The explosion occurred on Friday evening at a mine in the province of Bartin in northern Turkey.The death toll in the explosion reached 41, Erdogan was quoted as saying on by Turkish news agency Anadolu. Earlier, it was reported that 28 people died as a result of the blast.The president also added that the rescue operation was completed; a total of 11 injured workers are now undergoing treatment in hospitals. Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that five wounded miners are in critical condition.Law enforcement officers were investigating the explosion site, preliminary findings suggest that the cause of the blast was an explosive mixture of flammable gases in mine, Erdogan said.
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/10/1101892000_124:0:2855:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_458745b8bcb5009e9e308c45aa47f2eb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
recep tayyip erdogan, turkey, mine
recep tayyip erdogan, turkey, mine

Erdogan Says Rescue Mission Completed at Coal Mine Blast Site in Northern Turkey

06:30 GMT 16.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / YASIN AKGULA rescuer cries outside a coal mine after an explosion in Amasra, in Bartin Province, Turkey, on October 15, 2022
A rescuer cries outside a coal mine after an explosion in Amasra, in Bartin Province, Turkey, on October 15, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / YASIN AKGUL
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the rescue mission was completed at the explosion at a mine in northern Turkey, media reported.
The explosion occurred on Friday evening at a mine in the province of Bartin in northern Turkey.
The death toll in the explosion reached 41, Erdogan was quoted as saying on by Turkish news agency Anadolu. Earlier, it was reported that 28 people died as a result of the blast.
The president also added that the rescue operation was completed; a total of 11 injured workers are now undergoing treatment in hospitals. Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that five wounded miners are in critical condition.
Law enforcement officers were investigating the explosion site, preliminary findings suggest that the cause of the blast was an explosive mixture of flammable gases in mine, Erdogan said.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала