https://sputniknews.com/20221016/erdogan-says-rescue-mission-completed-at-coal-mine-blast-site-in-northern-turkey-1101892151.html

Erdogan Says Rescue Mission Completed at Coal Mine Blast Site in Northern Turkey

Erdogan Says Rescue Mission Completed at Coal Mine Blast Site in Northern Turkey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the rescue mission was completed at the explosion at a mine in northern Turkey, media... 16.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-16T06:30+0000

2022-10-16T06:30+0000

2022-10-16T06:30+0000

world

recep tayyip erdogan

turkey

mine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/10/1101892000_0:187:2979:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_af08b065922afded49a81b98582b2507.jpg

The explosion occurred on Friday evening at a mine in the province of Bartin in northern Turkey.The death toll in the explosion reached 41, Erdogan was quoted as saying on by Turkish news agency Anadolu. Earlier, it was reported that 28 people died as a result of the blast.The president also added that the rescue operation was completed; a total of 11 injured workers are now undergoing treatment in hospitals. Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that five wounded miners are in critical condition.Law enforcement officers were investigating the explosion site, preliminary findings suggest that the cause of the blast was an explosive mixture of flammable gases in mine, Erdogan said.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

recep tayyip erdogan, turkey, mine