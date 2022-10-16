https://sputniknews.com/20221016/britons-to-truss-lettuce-go-1101908254.html

Britons to Truss: ‘Lettuce Go’

Liz Truss, who just replaced disgraced Prime Minister Boris Johnson in September, is already facing lower approval ratings than her predecessor had during the... 16.10.2022, Sputnik International

At the heart of the discontent was her economic plan, spearheaded by massive tax cuts and a reduced budget, which is largely blamed for tanking the British Pound and damaging the economy. In response, Truss fired Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng and partially reversed the tax cuts in an attempt to cool the market.According to a YouGov poll taken just before Kwarteng’s ousting, 59% of Britons thought Truss should resign, compared to just 19% who believe she should continue in her post. Many pundits predict that her time as Prime Minister may be over sooner rather than later. The UK tabloid the Daily Star has been airing a live stream of a head of lettuce with googly eyes, next to a picture of Liz Truss with the caption “Can Liz Truss outlast this lettuce?” Lettuce typically has a ten-day shelf life. Despite the grim numbers, Truss has insisted that she is not dead yet.

