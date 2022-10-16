International
Blasts, Power Cuts Reported in Parts of Ukraine
Blasts, Power Cuts Reported in Parts of Ukraine
"In some cities and regions of Ukraine, power engineers have to limit the supply of electricity in order for the entire system to work in a stable way," Zelensky said in a Sunday night address, broadcast on social media.He called on Ukrainians to cut power consumption between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.According to Ukrainian media reports, sounds of explosions were heard in the cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa on Sunday night, as well as the regions of Odesa and Kharkiv. In Mykolaiv, a fire erupted at a fuel storage site after the reported blasts.In the Sumy region, local authorities reported that emergency power cuts were being implemented.The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that Russian forces targeted Ukrainian energy facilities and military command hubs using high-precision missiles earlier in the day.Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out throughout the week.On Saturday, Ukrainian power operator Ukrenergo said that the energy infrastructure of the Kiev region was damaged as a result of a morning missile attack.Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on Monday that Russia had carried out retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.
21:34 GMT 16.10.2022
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Explosions were reported in various parts of Ukraine late on Sunday night, while President Volodymyr Zelensky said that several Ukrainian cities were experiencing electricity shortages.
"In some cities and regions of Ukraine, power engineers have to limit the supply of electricity in order for the entire system to work in a stable way," Zelensky said in a Sunday night address, broadcast on social media.
He called on Ukrainians to cut power consumption between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.
According to Ukrainian media reports, sounds of explosions were heard in the cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa on Sunday night, as well as the regions of Odesa and Kharkiv. In Mykolaiv, a fire erupted at a fuel storage site after the reported blasts.
In the Sumy region, local authorities reported that emergency power cuts were being implemented.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that Russian forces targeted Ukrainian energy facilities and military command hubs using high-precision missiles earlier in the day.
Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out throughout the week.
On Saturday, Ukrainian power operator Ukrenergo said that the energy infrastructure of the Kiev region was damaged as a result of a morning missile attack.
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on Monday that Russia had carried out retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.
