International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221016/biden-has-no-plans-to-meet-saudi-crown-prince-on-sidelines-of-g20-summit-1101905552.html
Biden Has 'No Plans' to Meet Saudi Crown Prince on Sidelines of G20 Summit
Biden Has 'No Plans' to Meet Saudi Crown Prince on Sidelines of G20 Summit
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has no plans to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia... 16.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-16T16:31+0000
2022-10-16T16:31+0000
americas
us
saudi arabia
middle east
joe biden
mohammed bin salman
oil
g20
g20 summit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/10/1101905404_0:0:3009:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_eda9e63216c1145eb3b7fb72bcc0a559.jpg
Sullivan told CNN that Biden "has no plans" to meet with bin Salman at the G20 summit in November as relations between Washington and Riyadh appear to be turning sour following OPEC+ group's move to cut oil production.When asked if the United States might halt arms sales to the Gulf nation amid oil output cuts, Sullivan said that the White House had a wide range of options, including a review of its approach to providing security assistance to Saudi Arabia.On Wednesday, Sullivan said that Biden had already begun to reevaluate Washington's relationship with Saudi Arabia, but offered no specific details.OPEC+ alliance agreed last week to cut oil production by two million barrels per day from November and will take production levels agreed for August as a reference point. The move was made in response to uncertainty in global oil market outlooks, in part caused by Western sanctions on Russian energy deliveries and the G7 plans to introduce a price cap on Russian crude. The decision received backlash from the US, which demanded an increase in production to combat rising domestic prices.
https://sputniknews.com/20221011/saudis-bluntly-rejected-us-request-to-delay-opec-oil-cut-decision-by-30-days---reports-1101740052.html
americas
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/10/1101905404_103:0:2778:2006_1920x0_80_0_0_562c34501a77045852f22b86577af857.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, saudi arabia, middle east, joe biden, mohammed bin salman, oil, g20, g20 summit
us, saudi arabia, middle east, joe biden, mohammed bin salman, oil, g20, g20 summit

Biden Has 'No Plans' to Meet Saudi Crown Prince on Sidelines of G20 Summit

16:31 GMT 16.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / MANDEL NGANUS President Joe Biden (behind) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (front) arrive for the family photo during the Jeddah Security and Development Summit (GCC+3) at a hotel in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on July 16, 2022.
US President Joe Biden (behind) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (front) arrive for the family photo during the Jeddah Security and Development Summit (GCC+3) at a hotel in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on July 16, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / MANDEL NGAN
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has no plans to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.
Sullivan told CNN that Biden "has no plans" to meet with bin Salman at the G20 summit in November as relations between Washington and Riyadh appear to be turning sour following OPEC+ group's move to cut oil production.
When asked if the United States might halt arms sales to the Gulf nation amid oil output cuts, Sullivan said that the White House had a wide range of options, including a review of its approach to providing security assistance to Saudi Arabia.
A security officer overlooks a street from a rooftop of the OPEC headquarters in Vienna. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2022
World
Saudis Bluntly Rejected US Request to Delay OPEC+ Oil Cut Decision by 30 Days - Reports
11 October, 21:54 GMT
On Wednesday, Sullivan said that Biden had already begun to reevaluate Washington's relationship with Saudi Arabia, but offered no specific details.
OPEC+ alliance agreed last week to cut oil production by two million barrels per day from November and will take production levels agreed for August as a reference point. The move was made in response to uncertainty in global oil market outlooks, in part caused by Western sanctions on Russian energy deliveries and the G7 plans to introduce a price cap on Russian crude. The decision received backlash from the US, which demanded an increase in production to combat rising domestic prices.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала