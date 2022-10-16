https://sputniknews.com/20221016/bernie-sanders-says-the-fed-is-hurting-more-than-helping-1101907676.html

Bernie Sanders Says the Fed is Hurting More than Helping

The Federal Reserve has been trying to tame inflation by raising interest rates. They have raised rates five times so far in 2022. Another hike is expected

Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders says that the Federal Reserve’s attempts to rein in inflation are hurting the economy more than they are helping.Sanders also noted that he would not increase interest rates further.In May, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell blamed inflation on high wages and laid out a plan to bring wages down to lower inflation.Sanders also said that he doesn’t believe the American Rescue Plan is a major contributing factor to inflation. He notes that inflation is high around the world, even in countries without similar stimulus packages. The American Rescue Plan has been blamed for high inflation by the Republican party.Sanders also does not think wages, which have been outpaced by inflation, are the main driver of increased prices. “Inflation globally is caused by the pandemic and the break in supply chains,” The Vermont Senator said while also blaming the situation in Ukraine and “incredible corporate greed.”A paper published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston in May said that corporate monopolies are “an amplifying factor” for inflation. The study, which also noted that the US economy is at least 50% more concentrated than it was in 2005, said that monopolies allow corporations to pass on higher costs to the consumer rather than being forced to reduce profits to remain competitive.In August, Bloomberg reported that corporate profit margins are higher than they have been since 1950, showing that companies have been able to pass on increased costs, and then some, to their customers.

