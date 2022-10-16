https://sputniknews.com/20221016/all-nord-stream-gas-volumes-can-be-redirected-via-turkish-hub-gazprom-says-1101899938.html

All Nord Stream Gas Volumes Could Be Redirected Via Turkish Hub, Gazprom Says

All Nord Stream Gas Volumes Could Be Redirected Via Turkish Hub, Gazprom Says

Nord Stream 1 and 2, the twin pipeline networks capable of pumping up to 110 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas to Germany via the bottom of the... 16.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-16T11:45+0000

2022-10-16T11:45+0000

2022-10-16T12:15+0000

gazprom

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106502/86/1065028681_0:50:1000:613_1920x0_80_0_0_c3b216aede16ab6b124cc2f8f429c55c.jpg

It will be possible to redirect gas volumes ordinarily delivered by Nord Stream via a hub in Turkey if the necessary infrastructure is built, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller has indicated."You know, nothing's impossible," Miller said in an interview with Russian television on Sunday, when asked about whether the supplies Russia ordinarily delivers via Nord Stream can be redirected via Turkey-based infrastructure. "We're talking about those volumes which we have lost thanks to the acts of international terrorism against the Nord Stream pipelines, so these can be significant volumes," he said.The South Stream network began construction in 2012, but was canceled in 2014 thanks to European sanctions and bureaucratic restrictions put in place in Brussels designed to sabotage the project. The $20 billion, 2,380 km long pipeline network would have had the capacity to carry up to 63 billion cubic meters per year via the Black Sea to Bulgaria, which would have become a hub for deliveries to Greece, Italy, Serbia, Hungary, Slovenia and Austria. Gazprom partnered with Italy's Eni, France's EDF, Germany's Wintershall, Serbia's Naftna Industrija Srbije and Srbijagas on the project.South Stream was replaced by TurkStream (formerly Turkish Stream), an 11.5 billion euro pipeline capable of sending up to 31.5 billion cubic meters per year worth of gas to Turkey - which became a hub for deliveries further west when the project was completed in 2020.The cancellation of South Stream robbed Bulgaria of hundreds of millions of dollars in transit revenues.Russian President Vladimir Putin brought up the idea of turning Turkey into Europe's largest gas hub on Wednesday, and said Moscow would be ready to develop the idea if the EU showed interest - pending the lack of any artificial "price caps" on Russian energy by Brussels. Speaking to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, Putin said the construction of a second pipeline network using a hub in Turkey could help bring down "exorbitant" gas prices and return stability to the market.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gazprom