White House 'Disappointed' by Palestinian Leader's Remarks on Distrusting US - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The White House is "deeply disappointed" Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he had lost trust in... 15.10.2022

According to the news portal, Abbas held a meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the sixth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in Kazakhstan's capital city of Astana.During the meeting, Abbas said that Washington could not mediate the crisis between Israel and the Palestinian National Authority, adding that he was satisfied with Russia's support of Palestine, Axios said.A source told Axios that the US administration officials "were furious" over these remarks and communicated their resentment to Abbas’ advisers.Meanwhile, Washington believes that Putin is not the type of international partner that Palestine needs to address the conflict with Israel, the news portal noted.

