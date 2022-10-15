Video - Explosion Rocks Tehran's Evin Prison, Results in Fire, 8 Injured

https://sputniknews.com/20221015/video---explosion-rocks-tehrans-evin-prison-results-in-fire--1101886352.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A powerful blast occurred in Tehran's Evin prison, resulting in a fire. At least eight people were injured as a result of a fire, the IRNA...
21:41 GMT 15.10.2022 (Updated: 22:02 GMT 15.10.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A powerful blast occurred in Tehran's Evin prison, resulting in a fire. At least eight people were injured as a result of a fire, the IRNA news agency reports citing an ambulance worker.
The media shared photos of the prison showing that a massive fire had ravaged the premises. According to local residents, at least four blasts were heard over the past 20 minutes from the prison, the news agency said.
"There were no fatalities in this incident, eight people were injured," the ambulance worker said late on Saturday night.
The fire reportedly erupted in the prison's sewing workshop area as a result of a conflict between several inmates convicted of financial crimes and theft. The fire was quickly extinguished thanks to prompt actions of the prison officials, Fars said.