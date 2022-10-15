International
Video - Explosion Rocks Tehran's Evin Prison, Results in Fire, 8 Injured
Video - Explosion Rocks Tehran's Evin Prison, Results in Fire, 8 Injured
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A powerful blast occurred in Tehran's Evin prison, resulting in a fire. At least eight people were injured as a result of a fire, the IRNA... 15.10.2022
The media shared photos of the prison showing that a massive fire had ravaged the premises. According to local residents, at least four blasts were heard over the past 20 minutes from the prison, the news agency said."There were no fatalities in this incident, eight people were injured," the ambulance worker said late on Saturday night.The fire reportedly erupted in the prison's sewing workshop area as a result of a conflict between several inmates convicted of financial crimes and theft. The fire was quickly extinguished thanks to prompt actions of the prison officials, Fars said.
Video - Explosion Rocks Tehran's Evin Prison, Results in Fire, 8 Injured

21:41 GMT 15.10.2022 (Updated: 22:02 GMT 15.10.2022)
Video - Fire Breaks Out and Gun Shots Heard at Evin Prison in Tehran, Iran
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A powerful blast occurred in Tehran's Evin prison, resulting in a fire. At least eight people were injured as a result of a fire, the IRNA news agency reports citing an ambulance worker.
The media shared photos of the prison showing that a massive fire had ravaged the premises. According to local residents, at least four blasts were heard over the past 20 minutes from the prison, the news agency said.
"There were no fatalities in this incident, eight people were injured," the ambulance worker said late on Saturday night.
The fire reportedly erupted in the prison's sewing workshop area as a result of a conflict between several inmates convicted of financial crimes and theft. The fire was quickly extinguished thanks to prompt actions of the prison officials, Fars said.
