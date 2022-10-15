https://sputniknews.com/20221015/us-envoy-summoned-over-bidens-remarks-on-pakistans-nukes-1101878671.html

US Envoy Summoned Over Biden's Remarks on Pakistan's Nukes

US Envoy Summoned Over Biden's Remarks on Pakistan's Nukes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pakistani Foreign Office summoned US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome for an official demarche regarding US President Joe Biden's remarks... 15.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-15T12:27+0000

2022-10-15T12:27+0000

2022-10-15T12:27+0000

world

asia

us

pakistan

nuclear weapons

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/12/1100929797_0:124:3201:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_cf098a1ffc061fc58a2f323d34e8069d.jpg

"As far as president Biden's statement is concerned — I have discussed it with the prime minister, and we have summoned the ambassador of the United States to Pakistan Mr. Donald Blome to the foreign office of Pakistan for an official demarche," Zardari said.The minister added that Pakistan complies with all international standards regarding its nuclear capabilities. On Friday, Biden said at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception that he believed Pakistan to be "one of the most dangerous nations in the world" because the country has "nuclear weapons without any cohesion."Pakistan and the United States have recently marked the 75th anniversary of the bilateral relations, the minister said, adding that this issue was not raised at the reception.

https://sputniknews.com/20221015/imran-khan-rips-into-biden-for-calling-pakistan-one-of-most-dangerous-nations-1101874442.html

asia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

asia, us, pakistan, nuclear weapons, joe biden