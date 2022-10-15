https://sputniknews.com/20221015/us-designed-european-sky-shield-initiative-to-escalate-tension-with-russia-analyst-says-1101880792.html

US Designed European Sky Shield Initiative to Escalate Tension With Russia, Analyst Says

Fourteen European member states of NATO and Finland agreed to jointly acquire air defense equipment and missiles earlier this week "to strengthen their deterrence and defense in an efficient and cost-effective way," according to the alliance's website. The new assets will be fully interoperable with NATO's Integrated Air and Missile Defense.The NATO press release specifically cites Russia's special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine as a trigger for the move. Moscow’s latest precision strikes on military and infrastructure facilities across Ukraine followed the October 8 terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) stated on Wednesday that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate was behind the blasts which killed four civilians and damaged the bridge.Prior to the bombing of the Crimean bridge, three of four Nord Stream natural gas pipelines were blasted in the Baltic Sea. The sabotage was hailed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as a "tremendous opportunity" for the EU to reduce dependence on Russia's fuel.According to Quinn, the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI) is "almost certainly designed" to further escalate tensions between the US/EU and Russia. The political analyst explained that "any such 'air defense' system would undoubtedly have dual use, i.e. defensive and offensive,” hence NATO's remark that the new shield will boost both "deterrence and defense" of the bloc's European allies.The US already operates two Aegis Ashore ballistic missile sites in Romania and Poland. Several years ago, Moscow warned that the Aegis deployments could be detrimental for Europe's peace and stability due to their offensive capabilities. For their part, NATO officials tried to alleviate Russian concerns by claiming that the Aegis systems were purely defensive and primarily aimed at shielding Europe from Iran's ballistic missile threat. Ironically, the officials' remarks came shortly after the conclusion of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal – by Tehran, the US and major European nations.In addition to the ESSI initiative, NATO member states pledged to boost Ukraine's air defense capabilities. In particular, Germany announced on Monday that it will provide the first of four new IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine within days. For his part, US President Joe Biden promised his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that Washington would "continue providing Ukraine with the support needed to defend itself, including advanced air defense systems." White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby noted on Tuesday that the US was speeding up the delivery of eight National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) promised to Ukraine. "We think that we’re on track to get those first two over there in the very near future," Kirby said as cited by Reuters.Last month the Biden administration announced that the US would provide Ukraine with $600 million in military assistance in addition to an August package amounting to nearly $3 billion. Since 2014, the US has provided over $19.6 billion in military assistance to Kiev, according to the White House.

