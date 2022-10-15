International
Several States in Australia Ordered to Evacuate Amid Flood Alert

06:31 GMT 15.10.2022
A woman walks before the Opera House while it rains in Sydney on October 6, 2022.
A woman walks before the Opera House while it rains in Sydney on October 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / MUHAMMAD FAROOQ
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Several communities in Australia's south have been issued evacuation orders due to flood alerts because of torrential rains, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.
