Several States in Australia Ordered to Evacuate Amid Flood Alert
Several States in Australia Ordered to Evacuate Amid Flood Alert
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Several communities in Australia's south have been issued evacuation orders due to flood alerts because of torrential rains, Australian... 15.10.2022, Sputnik International
"Evacuations and rescues have been taking place across Tasmania, Victoria, and NSW today. Whether it's filling sandbags, checking on neighbours – in the worst of times we really do see the best of Australians," Albanese said in a tweet on Friday.The emergency services of Australia's southern state Victoria and southeastern New South Wales have ordered residents to evacuate as rivers reach major flood levels, the Australian broadcaster ABC reported on Saturday.According to local authorities, the rivers are expected to stay above major flood level for 3 to 5 days, so residents are urged to prepare to stay away from home for about a week.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Several communities in Australia's south have been issued evacuation orders due to flood alerts because of torrential rains, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.
"Evacuations and rescues have been taking place across Tasmania, Victoria, and NSW today. Whether it’s filling sandbags, checking on neighbours – in the worst of times we really do see the best of Australians," Albanese said in a tweet on Friday.
The emergency services of Australia's southern state Victoria and southeastern New South Wales have ordered residents to evacuate as rivers reach major flood levels, the Australian broadcaster ABC reported on Saturday.
According to local authorities, the rivers are expected to stay above major flood level for 3 to 5 days, so residents are urged to prepare to stay away from home for about a week.