Polish Foreign Ministry Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Criticism of Students’ Safety

Poland and Israel are in disagreement over the safety of Israeli student groups visiting Holocaust memorial sites in Poland. Israel insists that its armed guards should accompany the students on the trips, while Warsaw maintains that it is not necessary.On Thursday, Israeli Ambassador to Poland Yacov Livne said during a commemoration of an uprising at Nazi extermination camp Sobibor that it was no longer possible for Israeli students to visit such memorials due to the decisions made by the Polish foreign ministry.Jablonski added that, "to clarify the situation, he [Livne] will be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday."The Polish deputy foreign minister emphasized that his country was ready to welcome Israeli student groups, but without armed protection.In the summer of 2021, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a controversial law affecting, among other things, the restitution rights of Jewish people, who suffered during World War II. In August, then-Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced the recall of the ambassador in Warsaw after the law came into force. Afterwards the Polish Foreign Ministry said that it would take symmetrical steps in response to the recall of the Israeli ambassador.In July of this year, Duda announced that Poland and Israel had initiated the process of normalizing relations between the two countries, and would mutually restore ambassadors.

